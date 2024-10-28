Zurich private bank opens crypto office in Abu Dhabi

Close Menu
    Die Zürcher Privatbank Maerki Baumann & Co. AG plant die Gründung einer "Middle East" Niederlassung am Standort Abu Dhabi. Sie wird zu diesem Zweck bei der Aufsichtsbehörde der Freihandelszone Abu Dhabi Global Market eine entsprechende Lizenz beantragen, wie aus einer Medienmitteilung hervorgeht.Im Fokus des neuen Middle East Hub stehen Tech-Firmenkunden in der Golfregion, die auf Blockchain-Technologie bzw. Krypto-Applikationen setzen. Damit baue das Familienunternehmen auf seine Kenntnisse und Erfahrungen im Bereich digitaler Vermögenswerte, die jüngst in der Krypto-Marke "ARCHIP" zusammengefasst wurden. Als Leiter der Niederlassung in Abu Dhabi hat Maerki Baumann den langjährigen Leiter Legal & Compliance Andreas Fröhlicher ernannt.[elementor-template id="44236"]Expansion aus dem Crypto Valley in den nahen OstenVerwaltungsrat und Geschäftsleitung von Maerki Baumann & Co. AG haben entschieden, eine Niederlassung in Abu Dhabi zu etablieren. Hierzu wurde der Prozess zur Erlangung einer Lizenz in der Freihandelszone Abu Dhabi Global Market lanciert, so die Mitteilung. Der neu geschaffene "Middle East Hub" soll sich auf die Marktnische der lokalen Tech-Firmenkunden, die sich Blockchain-Technologie bzw. Krypto-Applikationen zunutze machen, und die dahinterstehenden Unternehmer konzentrieren. Die Dienstleistungserbringung werde durch die bestehende Abteilung Tech Banking in Zürich erfolgen, die über umfassende Expertise in der Betreuung von Tech-Firmenkunden und Persönlichkeiten aus dem Krypto-Umfeld verfügt. ,"Die Präsenz in Abu Dhabi wird es uns ermöglichen, am grossen Potenzial des dynamischen Marktes im Middle East zu partizipieren. Wir freuen uns darauf, unsere Kenntnisse und Erfahrungen aus der Betreuung von über 500 Tech-Firmenkunden einzubringen, indem wir unsere bewährten Bankdienstleistungen der lokalen Krypto-Community zugänglich machen." - Dr. Stephan A. Zwahlen, CEO Maerki Baumann[elementor-template id="32002"]Krypto-Dienstleistungen für BankenDer Middle East Hub werde unter der Marke "ARCHIP" stehen, die Maerki Baumann im März 2024 lancierte. Diese fasst sämtliche Krypto-Dienstleistungen zusammen, welche die Bank aufgebaut hat. Dazu zählen Handel, Verwahrung, Staking und Verwaltung von digitalen Vermögenswerten für Private und Institutionelle sowie umfassende Dienstleistungen im Bereich Zahlungsverkehr, Liquiditätsbewirtschaftung und Anlageberatung für Tech-Firmen.Als Leiter der Niederlassung in Abu Dhabi wurde Andreas Fröhlicher, langjähriger Leiter Legal & Compliance von Maerki Baumann, ernannt. Der 48-jährige Schweizer Rechtsanwalt werde als Senior Executive Officer den Aufbau des Middle East Hub verantworten. Andreas Fröhlicher habe in seiner bisherigen Funktion seit Lancierung der Krypto-Strategie 2019 eine Schlüsselrolle inne. So habe er unter anderem mehrere Hundert Client Due Diligences von Kunden mit Krypto-Bezug verantwortet. Der Schweizer Rechtsanwalt äusserte sich erfreut über die neue Funktion."Maerki Baumann wird im Middle East von ihrem breiten Erfahrungsschatz in der Betreuung von Kundinnen und Kunden mit Krypto-Hintergrund profitieren. Meine bisherige Tätigkeit bei der Privatbank, meine persönlichen Kontakte zum Hauptsitz in Zürich sowie meine internationale Erfahrung werden die Etablierung des Middle East Hub entscheidend begünstigen." - Andreas Fröhlicher, Leiter des Middle East Hub

    Zurich private bank opens crypto office in Abu Dhabi

    By on News

    Zurich-based private bank Maerki Baumann & Co. AG is planning to establish a Middle East branch in Abu Dhabi. According to a press release, the bank will apply for a licence from the Abu Dhabi Global Market free trade zone.

    The new Middle East hub will focus on technology clients in the Gulf region using blockchain technology and crypto applications. The move builds on the family firm's expertise and experience in digital assets, recently consolidated under the crypto brand "ARCHIP". Maerki Baumann has appointed Andreas Fröhlicher, its long-standing Head of Legal & Compliance, as Head of the Abu Dhabi office.

    Expansion from the Crypto Valley to the Middle East

    The Board of Directors and Management of Maerki Baumann & Co. AG have decided to open a branch in Abu Dhabi. For this purpose, the process of obtaining a licence in the free trade zone Abu Dhabi Global Market has been initiated. The newly created "Middle East Hub" will focus on the niche market of local tech clients using blockchain technology and crypto applications, as well as the entrepreneurs behind them. Services will be provided by the existing Tech Banking department in Zurich, which has extensive expertise in supporting tech clients and personalities from the crypto community.

    "Our presence in Abu Dhabi will allow us to tap into the significant potential of the dynamic Middle East market. We look forward to sharing our knowledge and experience of supporting over 500 technology clients by making our trusted banking services available to the local crypto community." - Stephan A. Zwahlen, CEO of Maerki Baumann

    Crypto services for banks

    The Middle East hub will operate under the "ARCHIP" brand, which Maerki Baumann launched in March 2024. ARCHIP encompasses all of the bank's crypto services, including trading, custody, staking and management of digital assets for private and institutional clients, as well as comprehensive payment processing, liquidity management and investment advisory services for technology companies.

    Andreas Fröhlicher, a 48-year-old Swiss lawyer and long-standing Head of Legal & Compliance at Maerki Baumann, has been appointed to head the Abu Dhabi office and will serve as Senior Executive Officer overseeing the Middle East hub. Since the launch of the crypto strategy in 2019, Fröhlicher has played a key role, including handling several hundred client due diligences for clients with a crypto background. He expressed his enthusiasm for his new role.

    "Maerki Baumann will benefit from my extensive experience in advising clients with a crypto background in the Middle East. My previous role at the private bank, my personal connections to the head office in Zurich and my international experience will be instrumental in establishing the Middle East hub." - Andreas Fröhlicher, Head of Middle East Hub

