21Shares launches Hedera HBAR ETP on SIX

The Swiss crypto ETP provider 21Shares has expanded its product range with a new investment vehicle: the 21Shares Hedera ETP (HDRA). The fund tracks the native cryptocurrency HBAR.

This provides investors with regulated access to Hedera's Hashgraph technology, which positions itself as an energy-efficient and high-performance alternative to traditional blockchains.

Hedera - DLT for enterprise use

Hedera Hashgraph, or simply Hedera, is a public, open-source distributed ledger technology (DLT) specifically designed for enterprise applications. Unlike traditional blockchains, Hedera uses a so-called hashgraph architecture, which enables significantly higher transaction speeds, lower costs, and minimal energy consumption. Under test conditions, the network reaches throughput rates of up to 500.000 transactions per second (TPS) - a top-tier value compared to the rest of the market. On the mainnet, the network effectively processes around 10 TPS.

Hedera’s governance is managed by prominent global corporations. The Governing Council includes members such as Google, IBM, LG, Dell, and Deutsche Telekom. This structure combines enterprise-grade stability with a clear roadmap toward decentralization and trust at scale.

Hbar - the backbone of the Hedera economy

The native token HBAR serves as the primary medium of exchange within the Hedera ecosystem. It is used to perform transactions, run smart contracts, and pay network fees. Additionally, HBAR will increasingly be used for staking and network security. The combination of speed, security, and energy efficiency makes HBAR one of the most attractive tokens for institutional use cases.

A key argument in favor of Hedera is its energy efficiency. The energy consumption per transaction is just 0.000003 kWh - according to 21Shares, that’s roughly 1,000 times less than a Visa transaction. This makes Hedera particularly appealing for applications in the realm of sustainable digital infrastructure and tokenized ESG initiatives.

With the new Hedera ETP, investors can easily and securely invest in HBAR - directly via their bank or broker. The ETP provides liquid and regulated access to the Hedera network, with no technical expertise required.