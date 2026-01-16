CME Group expands crypto derivatives with Cardano, Chainlink, and Stellar futures

The CME Group, one of the world’s leading marketplaces for financial derivatives, has announced a significant expansion of its regulated crypto-derivatives offering. Starting 9 February 2026, futures contracts on the cryptocurrencies Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), and Stellar (XLM) are set to be listed - subject to the required regulatory approval.

The new futures will be available in both standard and micro sizes, making them accessible to institutional as well as smaller market participants. They complement CME’s existing derivatives portfolio, which already includes Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, and Solana, and underscore the growing demand for regulated crypto financial products in the United States.

Expansion of regulated crypto futures

CME Group plans to introduce three new futures contracts based on the blockchain projects Cardano, Chainlink, and Stellar. Each of these contracts will be offered in two sizes:

Standard futures (for example, 100'000 ADA (40'000 USD), 5'000 LINK, 250'000 XLM (55'000 USD))

Micro futures with lower minimum sizes (10'000 ADA, 250 LINK, 12'500 XLM (3000-4000 USD))

This structure is intended to give both institutional investors and active retail traders greater flexibility, as micro contracts require less capital and therefore create broader access options. The products will be traded via the CME Globex platform, which already serves as an established venue for bitcoin- and ether-based futures.

The inclusion of Cardano, Chainlink, and Stellar in CME’s regulated derivatives portfolio is a clear indicator of the maturation and diversification of the crypto market. While Bitcoin and Ethereum remain the dominant underlying assets, interest in derivatives on alternative coins (altcoins) continues to grow. Regulated futures provide investors and risk managers with tools to hedge price movements or speculate without having to hold the underlying tokens directly - an advantage for institutional objectives such as risk management and portfolio allocation.

The planned launch comes at a time when crypto derivatives are gaining importance. CME itself recorded high trading volumes in 2025 and is also pursuing plans for continuous 24/7 trading of digital asset contracts in the current year - likewise subject to regulatory approvals.

Implications for traders and investors

For market participants, the expansion of the derivatives market means a broader range of hedging and trading strategies. Futures facilitate price risk management relative to spot positions and allow tactical exposure to popular altcoins without having to hold them directly or rely on spot liquidity. The introduction of micro contracts is also a step toward better addressing entry-level and retail traders - a trend already observed with bitcoin and ether micro futures.

Institutional players likewise view this development as progress. Regulated access to altcoin derivatives can help hedge price volatility, implement strategic allocations, and manage crypto exposures within more formalized regulatory frameworks.