Grayscale launches first spot crypto ETPs with staking in the US

Grayscale has announced the launch of the first spot crypto ETPs in the United States that not only provide direct price exposure but also enable staking. With the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) and the Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH), investors will now be able to benefit from staking rewards.

The Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL) is also introducing staking, currently managing around USD 122.5 million in assets, and is expected – pending regulatory approval – to be converted into an exchange-traded product (ETP) in the coming months. Grayscale is, for the first time, combining two previously separate investment concepts – spot exposure and staking – in a single regulated product. This move opens new yield opportunities for institutional and retail investors without requiring them to hold or stake coins themselves. Together, ETHE and ETH currently manage approximately USD 8.25 billion in assets under management (AUM), ranking them among the largest products on the market.

Structure and regulatory framework

The new ETPs operate under the Securities Act of 1933 rather than the Investment Company Act of 1940, giving them greater flexibility. Staking is conducted through institutional validators and custodians selected by Grayscale. To minimize risk, Grayscale relies on diversified validators and institutional partners to avoid slashing losses. To ensure liquidity, the issuer employs a so-called liquidity sleeve – a buffer of non-staked assets – allowing redemptions to be processed at any time. Staking rewards are added to the net asset value (NAV) rather than distributed separately, which is more tax-efficient.

The two products are designed for investors seeking regulated access to staking yields without taking on the technical or operational risks of self-staking. On Ethereum, the unbonding period for staked capital currently ranges from around 30 to 60 days, which Grayscale mitigates through its liquidity buffer model.

Staking ETPs mark the next evolutionary stage of digital investments

The combination of spot exposure and staking yield creates an attractive return profile that blends traditional price gains with ongoing rewards. Staking transforms Ethereum, Solana, and other proof-of-stake assets into yield-generating investment classes, comparable to interest- or dividend-bearing instruments, offering institutional investors new opportunities for income strategies. Risks include limited liquidity due to unbonding periods and fluctuating yields, which depend on network activity and fees.

Since the ETPs operate outside traditional fund regulations (non-40-Act), they are subject to less stringent investor protection requirements. Nevertheless, their approval marks a major milestone for the US market, as it integrates staking into regulated investment products for the first time. Early competitors like the REX-Osprey Ethereum Staking ETF (ESK) show that a new segment is emerging. If the model proves successful, major players such as BlackRock, Fidelity, and 21Shares are likely to follow – once again, Grayscale is setting the pace for the next stage in the evolution of digital investment products.