Goldman Sachs files its first Bitcoin ETF with the SEC

Goldman Sachs filed a Form 485APOS with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing the first proprietary Bitcoin ETF in the firm's history. The product carries the name Goldman Sachs Bitcoin Premium Income ETF and combines Bitcoin exposure with a covered-call strategy for income generation.

Under a standard review timeline, the fund could launch at the end of June 2026, 75 days after filing. Goldman Sachs Asset & Wealth Management oversees roughly 3.6 trillion USD in AUM as of year-end 2025. As a result, one of the largest US investment banks is entering the ETF market with its own Bitcoin product for the first time. Morgan Stanley had made the opening move with the MSBT only days earlier. Goldman Sachs has not yet disclosed the fee.

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Structure and options strategy

The planned fund will hold at least 80 percent of its net assets in Bitcoin exposure through spot Bitcoin ETPs and options on those ETPs. The product does not hold Bitcoin itself, neither directly nor through its Cayman subsidiary. Moreover, the offshore structure allows up to 25 percent of assets to be mapped through the Cayman subsidiary. In this way, the fund secures tax compliance under the rules for Regulated Investment Companies.

At the core sits the options-overwrite strategy. The fund sells call options on its Bitcoin ETP holdings and collects premiums in return, which it passes on to investors as ongoing income. Managers steer the overwrite level flexibly between 40 and 100 percent of Bitcoin exposure. At 100 percent, the position fully covers sold calls, maximises premium income and caps the upside at the same time. At 40 percent, by contrast, more upside potential remains, while income falls lower.

The structure follows the Investment Company Act of 1940. BlackRock's comparable product, the iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF under the ticker BITP, operates instead under the Securities Act of 1933. The difference concerns investor protection, transparency obligations and the instruments permitted. Goldman is deliberately positioning itself within the regulatorily stricter 40-Act framework.

Market environment and context

The filing arrives in a difficult Bitcoin environment. On the day of the submission, Bitcoin traded at around 74,314 USD, roughly 40 percent below the all-time high from October 2025. Since the start of 2026, the price is down about 15 percent. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a broad tech selloff are weighing on markets. However, this environment plays directly into the hands of a covered-call strategy. In sideways or mildly declining markets, the product can outperform spot ETFs because premium income provides a buffer.

In strong rallies, the strategy underperforms, because the capped upside limits price gains. Therefore, the product targets income-oriented investors rather than pure price speculators. Notably, Goldman is bypassing the spot market entirely. Morgan Stanley's MSBT holds Bitcoin directly through Coinbase Custody and, at a 0.14 percent management fee, is the cheapest spot product in the US market. Goldman, by contrast, builds its exposure exclusively through other ETPs and derivatives. This reduces operational complexity around custody, but adds an additional cost layer. Whether that pencils out for institutional clients depends largely on the fee, which has not yet been communicated.

From tulip comparison to proprietary product

The move marks a notable reversal. Back in 2020, Goldman Sachs publicly compared Bitcoin to the tulip mania, labelled the cryptocurrency a conduit for illicit activity and denied it status as a distinct asset class. Since then, the positioning has shifted fundamentally. Goldman became an Authorized Participant in BlackRock's IBIT and handles creation and redemption transactions there. In early 2026, the bank disclosed significant holdings in Bitcoin and crypto ETFs, as well as in crypto-linked equities, in its own SEC filings. Furthermore, CEO David Solomon recently spoke positively about tokenisation and revealed his own crypto investments.

The market landscape is already highly consolidated. BlackRock's IBIT dominates with roughly 55 billion USD in AUM, representing about 49 percent of all US spot Bitcoin ETF assets, at a fee of 0.25 percent. Fidelity's FBTC follows with around 18 billion USD. In the first quarter of 2026, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net inflows of 18.7 billion USD. As a result, competition over fees and differentiation is intense.

This is precisely where Goldman is positioning itself. Instead of launching another spot product, which would struggle to win against IBIT and FBTC, the bank is targeting the income niche. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas describes such products as "candy for the boomer generation." He means older, wealthy audiences who weigh ongoing income and reduced downside risk more heavily than full price participation. Moreover, that matches the profile of many Goldman private wealth clients. Until the earliest possible launch at the end of June, the bank has time to finalise its fee structure and distribution.