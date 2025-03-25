Trump Media and Crypto.com plan joint ETFs under the Truth.Fi brand

The Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (TMTG), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, announced a partnership with the crypto exchange Crypto.com on March 24, 2025. The goal of this collaboration is to launch a series of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and products under the brand Truth.Fi.

The planned ETFs will be offered through Foris Capital US LLC, the broker-dealer of Crypto.com. These funds are expected to include both digital assets and securities with a clear "Made in America" focus, covering industries such as energy and technology. Crypto.com will provide the backend technology, handle custody, and supply cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and its native token Cronos (CRO) for the ETFs.

Planned investments and availability

TMTG plans to invest up to USD 250 million in these ETFs and separately managed accounts (SMAs), pending regulatory approval. The funds are expected to launch later this year and be available internationally—including in the U.S., Europe, and Asia—via existing platforms and brokers, according to a press release.

Devin Nunes, CEO and Chairman of Trump Media, emphasized that the new investment products aim to support "America First" values. The company seeks to create innovative funds focused on rapid growth, technological innovation, and strengthening the U.S. economy—free from "woke nonsense and political posturing."

Trump Media in the crypto space

As early as January 2025, TMTG had announced the launch of the financial services and fintech brand Truth.Fi to enter the crypto market. The company plans to diversify its cash reserves, which totaled over USD 700 million at the end of the previous year. The board had approved an investment of up to USD 250 million through Charles Schwab, with these funds to be allocated across various investment options such as ETFs, separately managed accounts, and cryptocurrencies.

In February 2025, TMTG filed for trademark registration for six investment products covering Bitcoin as well as the U.S. manufacturing and energy sectors. The trademarked names include the Truth.Fi Bitcoin Plus ETF, the Truth.Fi Made in America ETF, and the Truth.Fi U.S. Energy Independence ETF.