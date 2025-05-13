Altcoin season: ETH, XRP, ADA & co. are catching up

The complete overview of the day’s events on the (crypto) markets. Compactly summarized in the market commentary of the CVJ.CH editorial team. Market commentary

Over the past few weeks, Bitcoin has fully recovered the losses from "Liberation Day." The largest cryptocurrency is once again trading above the psychologically important 100'000 USD mark and is eyeing its all-time high. This recovery has also given a boost to alternative cryptocurrencies ("altcoins").

Beginnings of an "altcoin season"?

The term "altcoin season" refers to a scenario that typically follows an initial Bitcoin rally, during which profits flow into smaller cryptocurrencies. In this phase, altcoins tend to outperform Bitcoin as investors seek higher returns in smaller, less established assets. According to theory, such a phase begins with a significant increase in the second-largest digital asset, Ethereum (ETH).

Indeed, the first signs of such a development are beginning to show. On Thursday, Ethereum recorded its largest daily gain since 2021 with a +21.7% increase. Whether this is a short-term countertrend or a sustainable trend reversal remains to be seen. Since 2022, Ethereum has significantly underperformed compared to Bitcoin. Measured by the ETH/BTC ratio, the number two cryptocurrency is still trading near multi-year lows.

Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Avalanche take the lead

ETH led the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization this week with a +35.82% gain. Close behind were Dogecoin DOGE (+31.69%) and Avalanche AVAX (+22.75%). Overall, altcoins ended the week with solid double-digit percentage gains. Retail favorites XRP (+19.02%) and Cardano ADA (+19.44%) slightly lagged behind the competition.

Only three cryptocurrencies failed to break the +10% mark over the past seven days: Bitcoin BTC (+8.62%), BNB (+8.30%), and Tron TRX (+6.54%). However, this trio had also suffered less during the previous correction phase. At the sector level, the most volatile narratives-AI cryptocurrencies, memecoins, and gaming-performed particularly well.

