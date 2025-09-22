Crypto crash: $1.7 billion in derivative positions liquidated

The complete overview of the day’s events on the (crypto) markets. Compactly summarized in the market commentary of the CVJ.CH editorial team. Market commentary

For almost a year now, Bitcoin has been trading within a price range around the historic 100.000 USD mark. Once again, the breakout to new highs was halted by a liquidation cascade. Although Bitcoin’s price dropped only -2.25% on Sunday night, leveraged positions – particularly in altcoins – triggered forced sales amounting to 1.7 billion USD.

Ethereum’s rally temporarily halted

The year 2025 brought several regulatory milestones that gave alternative digital assets such as Ethereum an outsized boost. The US Congress passed the GENIUS Act, which for the first time establishes stablecoin regulations and exempts compliant issuers from direct SEC and CFTC oversight. At the same time, the House of Representatives is working on bills to promote crypto market structure (CLARITY Act) and to ban a Fed-issued CBDC. These developments led to clear outperformance in recent months – after Bitcoin had dominated the market for more than twelve months.

However, markets tend to overshoot when high leverage is involved – as was once again the case. Despite price consolidation, the number of open derivatives positions (“open interest”) remained at an all-time high. Traders continued to build leveraged positions even as the market turned against them. This culminated in a liquidation cascade, as seen last night: Ethereum (ETH) briefly dropped -8.6% and once again tested the spring high at 4,000 USD.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Altcoin season still on hold

Other altcoins were not spared either. All of the top 20 coins by market capitalization slipped into negative territory over the past 24 hours. The most resilient were Bitcoin (-2.50%), Tron (TRX, -2.70%), and BNB (-3.33%). The hardest hit were Dogecoin (DOGE, -10.31%), Cardano (ADA, -8.54%), and Hyperliquid (HYPE, -8.15%). It now comes down to whether the markets can establish a bottom.

Haftungsausschluss

Alle Angaben in dieser Publikation erfolgen ausschliesslich zu allgemeinen Informationszwecken. Die in dieser Publikation zur Verfügung gestellten Informationen stellen keine Anlageberatung dar und sind auch nicht als solche beabsichtigt. Diese Publikation stellt kein Angebot und keine Empfehlung oder Aufforderung für eine Anlage in ein Finanzinstrument einschliesslich Kryptowährungen und dergleichen dar und ist auch nicht als Angebot, Empfehlung oder Aufforderung beabsichtigt. Die in der Publikation enthaltenen Inhalte stellen die persönliche Meinung der jeweiligen Autoren dar und sind nicht als Entscheidungsgrundlage geeignet oder beabsichtigt.

Risikohinweis

Anlagen und Investitionen, insbesondere in Kryptowährungen, sind grundsätzlich mit Risiko verbunden. Der Totalverlust des eingesetzten Kapitals kann nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Kryptowährungen sind sehr volatil und können daher in kurzer Zeit extremen Kursschwanken ausgesetzt sein.