Crypto market on record course – tailwinds for Bitcoin and altcoins

After a brief but healthy correction at the end of September, the crypto market has already returned to record levels. Over the weekend, Bitcoin reached a new all-time high, underscoring the strength of the current cycle and setting the stage for a potential “Altcoin Season 2025.

The recovery was accompanied by a sharp rise in trading volume – an indication that large investors continue to position themselves. At the same time, signs are increasing of a broader market rotation toward altcoins. Ethereum, Solana, and selected DeFi protocols are recording above-average gains. This movement mirrors historical patterns in which periods of high Bitcoin dominance were often followed by an altcoin season.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

ETF wave and regulatory signals

In September, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) introduced new “Generic Listing Standards” that significantly accelerate the approval process for crypto ETFs. Several ETF decisions are expected in October, with high probabilities for approvals of Solana and XRP, as well as possible additional altcoins such as Litecoin and Dogecoin.

The macroeconomic backdrop also remains favorable: Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at possible rate cuts during the Jackson Hole symposium. A key ingredient for a potential Altcoin Season 2025 is also an accommodative monetary policy, which provides additional tailwinds for risk assets – a setup that has often triggered strong quarterly rallies in the past.

Tokenization and stablecoins in focus

At the same time, the integration of blockchain infrastructure into the traditional financial system is accelerating.

These developments underscore that distributed ledger technologies have long become a strategic foundation of modern capital markets.

Bitcoin scarcity intensifies

New data also points to an escalating supply shortage in Bitcoin. Institutional OTC desks report depleted inventories: within just six weeks, holdings dropped from around 137,000 BTC to just under 30,000 BTC – the lowest level since 2021. Meanwhile, only about 2 million BTC remain on exchanges, marking a 7-year low.

If ETF-driven demand continues, a classic supply shock could occur. Once institutional buyers are forced to move to open markets due to the lack of OTC availability, prices could rise rapidly.

Outlook: strong fourth quarter likely

With the combination of record-low supply, ETF demand, monetary support, and positive seasonality, conditions for a strong fourth quarter are as favorable as they have been in years. While Bitcoin continues to lead the market, the likelihood of altcoins gaining momentum later in the year is rising – fueled by growing adoption, increasing on-chain activity, and expanding institutional participation.

Conclusion: The market appears robust, structurally supported, and macroeconomically favorable. The question is not whether an Altcoin Season 2025 will happen – but how broad it will be this time.