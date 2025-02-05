Crypto staking: an exciting opportunity for passive income

Crypto staking is a popular strategy for investors looking to put their crypto assets to work while generating passive income. This method allows investors to deposit cryptocurrencies into proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains and earn rewards, known as staking rewards.

What is crypto staking?

When staking, cryptocurrencies are "staked" in the blockchain network for a certain period. Investors lock their coins in a smart contract, which keeps them inaccessible for trading or selling during the staking period.

These staked assets serve as collateral for the network, enabling validators, who are the nodes in the system, to verify transactions and add new blocks to the blockchain.

If a validator violates the network rules, part or even all of their stake may be confiscated through a process called slashing. This mechanism ensures that validators act in the network’s best interest, safeguarding the security and stability of the blockchain. Investors, in turn, contribute significantly to the network's integrity.

Why staking?

Staking offers investors the opportunity to put their cryptocurrencies to work and earn recurring returns. The reward for this contribution comes in the form of staking rewards, which are paid out in the respective cryptocurrency.

These returns, expressed as the annual percentage yield (APY), vary depending on the platform, network conditions, and the staked cryptocurrency. At the same time, staking contributes to the stability and security of the network, supporting the long-term value development of the staked coins.

Risks of staking

Despite the attractive opportunities staking offers, investors should not overlook the associated risks. Market volatility can affect the value of the staked coins during the lock-up period, reducing the value of the positions.

There are also technical risks, such as errors in validator operations or rule violations, which can be penalized through slashing. Additionally, the risk of hacks or security breaches should not be underestimated.

These factors highlight the importance of carefully selecting the right platform and method to minimize risks while maximizing opportunities.

PostFinance: convenient staking for everyone

For many investors, relying on professional providers to minimize technical risks is a smart move – this is where PostFinance's staking product comes into play. PostFinance enables its customers to take advantage of Ethereum staking easily and without technical barriers.

How does PostFinance's offering work?

Fixed term: The term is 12 weeks, during which the initial staking position is locked.

Staking returns are regularly credited to the crypto account and can be sold at any time.

Staking returns are regularly credited to the crypto account and can be sold at any time. Minimum stake: Investors can participate with as little as 0.1 ETH, avoiding the high entry barrier of 32 ETH.

Investors can participate with as little as 0.1 ETH, avoiding the high entry barrier of 32 ETH.

After the term ends, the original staking position becomes available again. The offering is accessible via E-Finance and the PostFinance app.

