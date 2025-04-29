Separation of state and money – two alternatives to fiat money

State authority is growing day by day, the right to privacy is being eroded, and individual financial sovereignty is dwindling. The state, or its extended arm, the central banks, exercises power through the money monopoly and determines, through interest rate policy, the extent to which holders of fiat currency are expropriated by inflation each year.

For the first time in history, Bitcoin offers a store of value that cannot be controlled or manipulated by states. While Bitcoin is the pioneer of blockchain technology, standing out due to its decentralized nature and fixed supply of 21 million coins, the RealUnit Token presents an innovative alternative by bridging blockchain technology with the real economy.

Digital assets serve various use cases

The key difference between these two digital assets lies in the backing by real assets. RealUnit is a share token under Swiss law. RealUnit Schweiz AG is a publicly listed investment company based in Baar, which invests broadly diversified in tangible assets. Its goal is to protect the entrusted shareholder capital as best as possible against crises, expropriation, and loss of purchasing power. By purchasing the share tokens, one participates in a stable-value portfolio consisting of physical gold, silver, and shares of companies-primarily from Switzerland-with crisis-resistant business models.

This stands in contrast to Bitcoin, whose value is primarily determined by market supply and demand and which is known for its high volatility. It can be expected that the value of the RealUnit will therefore be much more stable than that of Bitcoin. Thus, the target groups for these two different stores of value can be distinguished as follows: RealUnit is more suited for cautious investors, while Bitcoin, at this point, is more appropriate for risk-tolerant investors. Those who wish to diversify their crypto gains into other asset classes without giving up the advantages of self-custody in their own wallet will find an exciting alternative in RealUnit.