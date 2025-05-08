Ethereum activates Pectra upgrade: all the information you need

Ethereum has reached a significant milestone with the Pectra upgrade. This comprehensive update combines the “Prague hard fork” of the execution layer with the “Electra upgrade” of the consensus layer, integrating a total of 11 Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs).

The Ethereum Pectra upgrade aims to improve user experience, increase scalability, and make staking more efficient. According to a tweet from the Ethereum Foundation, the network upgrade was successfully completed yesterday.

Smart wallets, staking changes, and user experience

A central element of Pectra is EIP-7702, which introduces so-called account abstraction. This allows externally owned accounts (EOAs) to temporarily act like smart contracts, enabling functions such as gas sponsoring, delegation, and custom validation logic to be directly available in regular wallets. This facilitates Ethereum usage and paves the way for more advanced wallet applications.

Pectra also brings significant changes for validators. EIP-7251 increases the maximum effective balance per validator from 32 ETH to 2’048 ETH. This allows institutions to stake larger amounts more efficiently without needing to operate multiple validators. In addition, new mechanisms enable deposits and withdrawals directly through the execution layer, simplifying the staking process.

Cheaper layer-2 transactions

EIP-6110, also part of the Pectra upgrade, allows for the direct inclusion of new validators via the settlement layer, which is intended to simplify onboarding. Meanwhile, EIP-7002 enables validators to change withdrawal addresses – a function particularly important in cases of security risks or organizational transitions. These features not only strengthen the trust of institutional users but also encourage innovation within the Ethereum ecosystem.

Another key focus is on improving layer-2 integration. By increasing the blob storage capacity from three to six blobs per block, the data capacity for rollups such as Arbitrum and Base is doubled. This leads to a reduction in transaction fees on layer-2 networks by up to 40%.

An often overlooked but significant part of the Pectra upgrade is the improved developer-friendliness. With the integration of several EIPs, including EIP-6110 and EIP-7002, developers gain more flexibility in designing applications and smart contracts.