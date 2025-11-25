Beyond the crash: What on-chain data tells us about Bitcoin’s next move

Following a peak near 126’000 USD in early October, Bitcoin has seen a sharp 20%+ decline over the past month, briefly dipping below 84’000 USD for the first time since April. This steep drawdown has wiped hundreds of billions in market value across the broader crypto landscape, catching many off guard and forcing a critical question.

Are we facing a market top, or a healthy, necessary correction? The sell-off is particularly noteworthy as it interrupts Bitcoin’s apparent cementing of its place in mainstream finance, evidenced by historic inflows into spot ETFs and accelerating institutional adoption. Now, with market sentiment switching from euphoria to fear (the Crypto Fear and Greed Index currently sits at a low of 19), traders are bracing for deeper volatility.

Is this the start of a bear market?

While the current sell-off is undoubtedly painful, it should not be confused with a true bear market, which is usually defined by catastrophic systemic failures. For context, the 2022 crypto winter saw Bitcoin collapse 77% (from 69'000 to 15’768 USD) amid the implosion of Luna, the FTX fraud, and the Celsius bankruptcy-an existential crisis for the entire asset class. Today's price correction is a textbook example of bull market behavior. Its magnitude aligns with historical pullbacks, comparable to the 40% September 2017 correction and the 53% May 2021 crash, both of which preceded explosive rallies to new all-time highs.

Unlike 2022, the fundamental infrastructure supporting Bitcoin is robust and continues to strengthen. Specifically, Bitcoin ETFs currently hold 128 billion USD (equivalent to 1.33 million BTC), corporate treasuries control over 800’000 BTC and the Bitcoin hash rate sits at record highs despite compressed miner profitability. Furthermore, a pro-crypto US administration has reversed previously hostile regulations. When fear reaches extremes while underlying infrastructure strengthens, history suggests this represents a massive opportunity.

On-Chain signals point to aggressive accumulation

While retail investors show classic signs of capitulation, on-chain data reveals sophisticated players are accumulating aggressively into the weakness. According to CryptoQuant, large holders, or whales, have accumulated over 375’000 BTC during the past 30 days of price weakness, with the week of November 13 registering the second-largest weekly whale accumulation of 2025, adding over 45’000 BTC. This pattern mirrors the March 2025 accumulation, which preceded the rally to all-time highs.

Miner behavior also reinforces conviction. Despite the hashprice hitting a five-year low and operating margins dropping to 48%, miners are opting to hold rather than sell. Daily miner outflows have plummeted from 23’000 BTC in February 2025 to a mere 3’672 BTC in November 2025. Satoshi-era miners are also demonstrating conviction, selling only 150 BTC in all of 2025 compared to 10’000 BTC sold in 2024, which represents a -98.5% decrease from the last year.

Another strong positive signal is the massive reserve of capital waiting on the sidelines. The total stablecoin supply has surged to between 252 billion and 303 billion USD, with 48 billion USD entering circulation in H1 2025 alone. USDC specifically grew by 25 billion USD since the US election as Bitcoin corrected, suggesting capital is staged and ready to deploy. This undeployed capital, currently sitting on exchanges, represents latent buying pressure, and growing stablecoin reserves have historically led major price rallies by weeks. Stablecoins now process over 27 trillion annually, exceeding the combined volume of Visa and Mastercard.

Extreme fear historically precedes major rallies

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index collapsed to a reading of 11 on November 18. Readings at this extreme level were last seen during the FTX collapse in November 2022 and the COVID crash in March 2020. However, today’s market situation is fundamentally different. During the March 2020 COVID crash, which dropped the index to 8, Bitcoin was at approximately 4’000 USD and subsequently rallied to over 60’000 USD in the following year. After September 2024's extreme fear reading at 53’000 USD, Bitcoin doubled to 106’000 USD within three months. After February 2025's reading of 10 at 75’000 USD, Bitcoin rebounded 25% within four weeks and ultimately reached new highs. When the index drops below 20, the subsequent 15-day average gains exceed 22%, and 3 to 12-month returns historically range from 200% to 300%.

The recent 20 billion USD liquidation cascade since October 10, while painful, was a necessary deleveraging event. What this process truly accomplished was flushing out the weak hands and speculative froth, effectively clearing the slate of overleveraged positions and resetting the entire market structure. History shows that previous bull runs were often preceded by these major cleanouts. For the informed, long-term investor, this market reset shouldn't be interpreted as a warning sign; rather, it is the classic, necessary precondition for the macro bull cycle to continue its ascent.