Bitcoin ETFs record 3.5 billion USD in outflows in November

3.47 billion USD in net outflows. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a historic figure in November 2025 – though not a positive one. The eleven exchange-traded funds narrowly surpassed the previous negative record from February 2025.

The massive capital withdrawals highlight the gap between institutional enthusiasm and actual investor behavior. On 29 November, BlackRock announced that Bitcoin ETFs had already become the asset manager’s highest-revenue product category. At the same time, institutional and retail investors were pulling billions out of these very products. The peak of the outflow wave came on 20 November: a staggering 903 million dollars left the Bitcoin ETFs in a single trading day. The development shows that institutional adoption is anything but linear.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Historical scale of the outflow wave

The 3.47 billion dollars in outflows during November exceed the previous monthly record set in February 2025 (around 3.3 billion dollars). They mark a fundamental shift in investor behavior. In the launch month of January 2024, Bitcoin ETFs still recorded net inflows of 1.5 billion dollars. Despite heavy outflows from Grayscale’s GBTC, billions poured into the new products, driven by expectations of mass institutional adoption. Now the trend has shifted slightly.

BlackRock’s IBIT accounted for the lion’s share of the outflows. In November, the fund still managed around 70 billion dollars, down from a peak of nearly 100 billion dollars in October. The 2.34 billion dollars in outflows represent roughly 3.3 percent of total assets under management. Fidelity’s FBTC also lost 413 million dollars. Even smaller funds such as the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) saw outflows of 60 million dollars. Not a single ETF was spared.

Daily flow volatility reached new extremes in November. The 20th of November set the negative record with 903 million dollars in outflows. The 13th of November also brought substantial withdrawals of 867 million dollars. Other days saw moderate inflows – on 21 November, for instance, 238 million dollars returned to the funds. Panic? More like calculated exit strategies. These fluctuations point to institutional portfolio reallocations. The net effect remains clear: investors are systematically reducing their Bitcoin exposure.

Minds Swiss banks and digital assets: insights from the CVJ.CH Summer Soirée Background Bitcoin ETFs record 3.5 billion USD in outflows in November Financial Products Grayscale files for the first US spot ETF for privacy coin ZCash Basics What is the privacy-centered Canton Network? Minds Swiss banks and digital assets: insights from the CVJ.CH Summer Soirée Background Bitcoin ETFs record 3.5 billion USD in outflows in November

The BlackRock paradox: Record revenues despite capital flight

The irony is hard to miss. On 29 November, Cristiano Castro, Director of Business Development at BlackRock Brazil, announced that Bitcoin ETFs had become the company’s highest-revenue product category within just 22 months – measured by management fees. All while billions were flowing out. How does that add up?

The answer lies in the fee structure. BlackRock charges an annual management fee of 0.25 percent on the entire assets under management for IBIT. With an average AuM of around 70 billion USD in November, this translates into annualized fee revenue of roughly 175 million dollars – from this one fund alone. Even with 2.34 billion dollars in net outflows, a massive asset base remains that continuously generates fees. BlackRock’s success is therefore not driven by new inflows, but by the sheer size of the already accumulated Bitcoin holdings.

The outflows can be interpreted in various ways. The original narrative of Bitcoin as an inflation hedge and portfolio diversifier has not fully materialized: its correlation with tech stocks remained high at times. Analysts speak of tactical rebalancing after a year of significant price gains – after such an increase, profit-taking is a normal market mechanism. However, the magnitude of the outflows – 3.5 billion in a single month – shows that institutional investors still treat Bitcoin as a cyclical asset.

Maturation rather than disappointment: Bitcoin ETFs in context

The introduction of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024 was celebrated as a milestone in crypto history. For the first time, institutional investors could gain regulated exposure to Bitcoin through traditional brokerage accounts, without the complexity of wallets and custody solutions. SEC approval was seen as a badge of honor for the entire industry. Analysts projected inflows of 10 to 50 billion dollars within the first two years. The reality developed in a more nuanced manner. The first months saw massive inflows – cumulatively around 28 billion dollars by August 2024. The data reveals a pattern similar to traditional momentum investments: inflows during bull markets, outflows during corrections. This cyclical behavior is typical of the early adoption phase of a new financial product – even gold ETFs went through similar phases before being accepted as a standard portfolio allocation.

Comparing Bitcoin ETFs with other ETF launches underscores the higher volatility. Gold ETFs such as the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), launched in 2004, also experienced fluctuations, but not such extreme monthly outflows relative to total assets. The difference: gold is an established asset class with centuries of price history, whereas Bitcoin has existed only since 2009. This higher volatility is characteristic of the early phase of an innovative financial product and may normalize as the market matures.

Liquidity dynamics work in both directions. On days with heavy outflows, ETF issuers must sell Bitcoin on the spot market, adding downward pressure to the price. In November, this led to additional price pressure: outflows pushed Bitcoin lower, prompting further profit-taking. This mechanism differs from direct Bitcoin holdings but works the same way in upward movements, where ETF inflows fuel additional price appreciation. The ETF structure therefore amplifies Bitcoin’s natural market volatility.

Outlook: Consolidation or trend reversal?

Do the November outflows signal a temporary correction or a longer-term consolidation? Most analysts interpret the development as part of a normal market cycle. The macroeconomic backdrop plays a central role. The Federal Reserve’s interest-rate policy remains restrictive as long as inflation stays above the two percent target. As long as US Treasuries offer four to five percent risk-free returns, they compete with Bitcoin for institutional capital. A substantial Fed rate cut – expected for mid-2026 – would fundamentally change the environment and make Bitcoin more attractive as an alternative investment.

Institutional Bitcoin adoption is ultimately not linear but follows the same cyclical patterns as the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is gradually evolving from a speculative asset into an established asset class – a process that takes years and is characterized by periods of consolidation. The ETF structure gives institutional investors regulated access for the first time, but also accelerates market cycles through increased liquidity. Despite the current outflows, the foundation remains intact: over 113 billion USD in institutional capital remains in Bitcoin ETFs – many times more than what was considered possible before ETF approval. The long-term outlook remains positive, even if the path forward is volatile.