CVJ.CH Summer Soirée: Digital assets – the turning point for the financial sector

BlackRock, Fidelity, and JPMorgan are setting new standards in the handling of digital assets. On June 26, the CVJ.CH Summer Soirée offers firsthand insights: decision-makers from the Swiss financial sector will demonstrate why institutional adoption of digital assets is not only sensible, but becoming necessary.

The US is positioning itself as the leading crypto nation – with a national Bitcoin reserve, clear stablecoin legislation, and broad institutional support. Europe, by contrast, remains fragmented and cautious. Within Europe, Switzerland has established itself as a central hub for digital assets and financial services. But what realistic role can it play in a rapidly evolving market? And what strategic considerations should financial institutions take into account to remain competitive in the digital asset space?

Join us for a panel discussion on these questions, followed by networking over BBQ and drinks at the Hochhaus zur Schanzenbrücke.

​📝 Agenda

5:00 PM: Admission & welcome

5:15 – 5:45 PM: (English) Panel discussion "Why banks should care about digital assets"

5:45 – 6:00 PM: Questions & answers (Q&A)

6:00 – 8:00 PM: Open bar & BBQ on the terrace

​🎤 Panelists:

Andri Gmünder, Senior Digital Asset Expert at Zürcher Kantonalbank

Andy Flury, Founder and CEO of Wyden

Pascal Wyser, B2B Digital Assets at Incore Bank

Robin Lemann, Head of Institutional Sales at Swissquote

Mark Arasaratnam, Head of GenTwo Digital

, Head of GenTwo Digital Moderated by Leon Curti, Editor-in-Chief of CVJ.CH

Gain a concise, hands-on overview of the opportunities and challenges of digital assets – directly from leading players in the financial sector. Learn how asset managers are strategically positioning themselves today to benefit from the developments of the coming years.

