More companies are betting on Ethereum: What does it mean for the evolution of the sector?

While Bitcoin has long been the "gold standard" of the crypto world, a significant shift is happening in 2026 as institutional investors increasingly bet on Ethereum. This trend marks a move from viewing crypto purely as a store of value to treating it as essential digital infrastructure.

Many companies are now looking beyond simple scarcity and are instead focusing on Ethereum’s ability to generate reliable income and power the next generation of financial technology.

Major players expanding their Ethereum exposure

A standout example of this shift is BitMine Immersion Technologies, which has rebranded itself as a leading "Ethereum Treasury" company. In early 2026, BitMine announced it had accumulated over 4.3 million ETH - roughly 3.5% of the entire global supply. By aggressively staking these holdings, the company aims to generate over $370 million in annual rewards through its proprietary validator network.

In a more balanced allocation across the two market leaders, Goldman Sachs’ recent 13F filings reveal nearly equal exposure, with approximately $1.1 billion in Bitcoin and $1 billion in Ethereum. Given that Bitcoin’s market cap is significantly larger than Ethereum's, this near-parity represents a massive overweight "vote of confidence" in ETH as a strategic-level asset.

Why some firms prioritize Ethereum over Bitcoin

The core of this trend lies in Ethereum’s unique ability to generate "yield," which is essentially like earning interest or dividends on your investment. Through a process called staking, institutions can earn roughly 3% to 5% annually by helping to secure the network. This cash-flow mechanic is a major draw for Wall Street firms that prefer assets with clear earnings over those that simply sit in a vault.

Beyond the immediate financial returns, Ethereum’s smart contract acts as self-executing code on the blockchain, serving as the backbone for decentralized finance (DeFi) by automating financial services like lending, borrowing, and trading without intermediaries. This infrastructure is also the primary site for Real-World Asset (RWA), a sector that has seen its value explode to over $24 billion in early 2026 (based on data from rwa.xyz). This process moves traditional assets like bonds, stocks, and even real estate onto the blockchain to make trading faster, cheaper, and available 24/7. With Ethereum currently holding about 60% market share of all tokenized assets, it has become the "high-rent district" of the digital economy where major banks and funds prefer to settle their most valuable transactions.

How Ethereum is decoupling from Bitcoin

We are currently seeing evidence of a structural break in the correlation between the two assets. Since the launch of spot ETFs, institutional flows have begun to segment: Bitcoin is being bought as "digital gold," while Ethereum is being accumulated as "digital infrastructure." This maturity suggests that Ethereum’s own fundamentals - such as rising on-chain activity, deflationary supply dynamics, tokenized asset adoption by banks and the scaling of Layer-2 ecosystems - are finally starting to dominate its price action.

Looking at the numbers, there is a strong potential for ETH to significantly outperform BTC in relative terms during the second half of 2026. I expect an "ETH/BTC ratio expansion" as capital rotates toward utility-driven assets following Bitcoin’s macro consolidation phase. With catalysts like sustained staking ETF inflows, successful protocol upgrades, favorable regulatory progress, and macro tailwinds like lower real yields boosting risk assets, ETH is positioned for 2x to 3x relative gains against Bitcoin in a maturing bull market environment. This transition effectively rebrands ETH from a secondary store-of-value play to the foundational programmable blockchain, which benefits the entire industry's diversification and resilience.