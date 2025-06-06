Swiss Bitcoiners publish book with Mexican billionaire Ricardo B. Salinas

The Mexican billionaire and entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas guides readers through the history of money in his book The Bitcoin Enlightenment – from its rise, through its distortions, to the opaque forces driving today’s financial system.

Together with two up-and-coming Swiss Bitcoin pioneers, the founder of Grupo Salinas explains the true mechanics of fiat currencies – a system built on opacity, deception, and relentless inflation. The book invites readers to reconsider their financial future by offering a unique perspective on the tight interconnection between central banks, government financing, and inflation.

Born during the COVID crisis

The book began at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic – a time that powerfully demonstrated how quickly freedoms can be restricted. In the winter of 2022, two young Swiss Bitcoin enthusiasts, Pascal Hügli and Daniel Jungen, asked billionaire Ricardo B. Salinas for an interview during their journey through Latin America. To the surprise of his team, he personally invited them to the Grupo Salinas headquarters in Mexico City.

What unfolded during the 45-minute interview was an open conversation about the ailing state of the global financial system. The urgency of this discussion – which also became a viral YouTube hit – sparked widespread public interest in Ricardo’s views on fiat money, central banks, and the liberating power of sound money like gold, silver, and Bitcoin.

Encouraged by this response, Hügli and Jungen proposed turning the conversation into a book. Three years and over 200 pages later, The Bitcoin Enlightenment emerged – a work that aims to express vision, foresight, and Ricardo’s deep passion for the history and future of money.

Education for the curious

Bitcoin is among the most significant innovations of our time. With the introduction of Bitcoin spot ETFs, the digital currency has become an established investment vehicle among asset managers worldwide. Even the US, long skeptical of Bitcoin, has now declared the digital gold a strategically important financial asset.

With his reputation as a visionary entrepreneur and more than six million social media followers, Ricardo B. Salinas is a compelling figure to explain Bitcoin’s importance. He links history with current economic challenges and explains why Bitcoin matters greatly to individuals, businesses, and nations.