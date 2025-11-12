JPMorgan Chase & Co. launches deposit token “JPM Coin”

JPMorgan has launched its new deposit token “JPM Coin,” positioning the major bank firmly within the digital asset space and bringing traditional bank deposits into the blockchain ecosystem.

JPMorgan has rolled out the token JPM Coin (JPMD), which represents existing USD deposits in digital form and enables 24/7 transfers. The token can accrue interest and is not a traditional stablecoin, but rather a digital claim on the underlying bank deposit. It is initially being used for institutional clients, with plans to expand to additional currencies and networks at a later stage.

A blockchain dollar for institutions

According to Bloomberg, the JPM Coin is built on Coinbase’s Base blockchain, allowing transactions to be completed within seconds – a clear advantage over traditional bank transfers, which depend on business hours and intermediary banks. In pilot programs, Mastercard, Coinbase, and B2C2 participated. JPMorgan describes the token as a “deposit token” solution that, unlike stablecoins, does not rely on a neutral reserve structure but rather serves as a digital representation of existing bank deposits.

The token is being offered to institutional clients, and JPMorgan also plans to launch a euro-denominated version under the ticker JPME. In the future, JPM Coin could also be used as collateral with partners such as Coinbase.

Significance for financial infrastructure

By introducing JPM Coin, JPMorgan is demonstrating how traditional banks can leverage digital technology to modernize deposit and payment systems. The linking of bank deposits with blockchain networks opens new opportunities for institutional clients – including real-time transfers on the bank’s liquidity network and the use of tokens as collateral.

For the broader market, this development signals a shift: banks are moving beyond mere custody into their own token infrastructures, reducing the gap between traditional financial institutions and the blockchain ecosystem.

Key differences from stablecoins

In Switzerland, banks such as UBS, PostFinance, and Sygnum Bank are testing similar “deposit token” concepts. These initiatives can be seen as a direct response to the rapid rise of stablecoins, which have been declared a national priority under the Trump administration. However, there are crucial distinctions between traditional stablecoins and “deposit tokens.” Stablecoins are fully backed by liquid assets such as government bonds and cash equivalents. The new US legislation (GENIUS Act) mandates this 1:1 backing. In practice, these reserves mostly consist of government securities, which can be redeemed directly through the Federal Reserve.

A “deposit token,” by contrast, tokenizes payment instructions and deposits held at a bank. These are only partially backed by real assets. In the event of a bank run, holders of traditional stablecoins would likely fare better. Stablecoin issuers are legally required to back every digital dollar with liquid assets, whereas bank deposits are not subject to this obligation. Moreover, government bonds are held off balance sheet and carry the central bank’s guarantee – a privilege that, in Switzerland, only applies to deposits up to CHF 100’000 (under the esisuisse guarantee). In the United States, the limit is slightly higher, at USD 250’000 (FDIC).