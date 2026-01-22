Ondo Finance brings the financial world to Solana: Over 200 tokenized stocks and ETFs go live

The Solana blockchain has taken a significant step toward integrating traditional financial markets (TradFi) into crypto infrastructure. The Ondo Global Markets platform has launched on Solana, offering users access to more than 200 tokenized US stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) directly on-chain.

Ondo Global Markets brings over 200 tokens fully backed by equities and ETFs to the Solana blockchain, including major names such as Apple, NVIDIA, and SPY. The tokens mirror economic performance, including dividends, and can be used by investors around the clock. Through 1:1 backing with real-world securities and institutional liquidity, the platform aims to make traditional financial instruments accessible to global on-chain investors.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Traditional financial markets on blockchain infrastructure

With the launch on Solana, investors can for the first time trade more than 200 tokenized US stocks and ETFs directly on the blockchain. The selection includes blue-chip equities, broad market ETFs such as SPY and QQQ, as well as other traditional financial products whose economic performance is reflected by the on-chain token.

These tokens are backed 1:1 by the underlying securities, which are held with licensed broker-dealers. This means each token directly reflects the economic value of the underlying asset, including dividends and corporate actions, which are automatically taken into account.

Unlike many earlier approaches to asset tokenization, which often relied on small liquidity pools, Ondo uses a model designed to achieve depth and price stability close to those of traditional exchanges. This is intended to give investors confidence when executing large orders, without low liquidity or slippage significantly increasing trading costs.

Minds Star investor Ray Dalio considers Bitcoin inferior to gold Background Crypto crime explodes: $154 billion in illegal transactions in 2025 Financial Products CME Group expands crypto derivatives with Cardano, Chainlink, and Stellar futures Basics The Debasement trade explained: where Bitcoin fits in a changing financial system Minds Star investor Ray Dalio considers Bitcoin inferior to gold Background Crypto crime explodes: $154 billion in illegal transactions in 2025

Implications for Solana and the tokenized asset market

The introduction of Ondo Global Markets on Solana marks another milestone for tokenized real-world assets (RWA) within the crypto ecosystem. With more than 200 listed assets, Solana’s share of tokenized securities increases, positioning the network as one of the most active venues for bundled TradFi exposure. According to the Solana Foundation, Ondo accounts for over 65% of all tokenized RWAs currently existing on Solana.

As a result, Solana’s role expands from a classic smart contract layer to a broader, finance-oriented hub that connects traditional markets with blockchain networks. The availability of stock and ETF tokens on-chain opens access for investors worldwide, particularly those without direct access to US brokerage accounts or facing restrictions in their home markets.

Competition intensifies

While Solana strengthens its position in the tokenization race through this expansion, platforms such as Kraken have already been active since mid-2025 in the same field and have built a strong market presence in tokenized equities. Ondo enters this competitive landscape with a broader selection and institutional liquidity, placing an aggressive focus on both the breadth and depth of its offering.

In addition, the wide range of assets - from technology giants to sector-specific ETFs and commodity ETFs - brings a full TradFi portfolio to blockchain networks, without requiring investors to rely on traditional intermediaries or bank accounts.

The tokenization of traditional financial instruments on Solana creates new bridges between conventional capital markets and crypto infrastructure. It enables instant settlement, 24/7 transferability, and the use of these assets within the DeFi ecosystem.