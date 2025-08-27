US plans GDP publication on the blockchain

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick announced that the US Department of Commerce will begin publishing economic indicators - including Gross Domestic Product (GDP) - on the blockchain. The move aims to make the distribution of official data more transparent and innovative.

In a White House cabinet meeting, Secretary Lutnick explained that the Department of Commerce would start making its economic statistics - beginning with GDP - available on the blockchain to digitalize and modernize data access across government agencies. The initiative is expected to be expanded to other agencies once the implementation details are clarified. However, it remains uncertain which blockchain infrastructure will be used and what operational and technological benefits this will bring.

Modern data distribution via blockchain

Lutnick presented the blockchain initiative as part of a broader package to digitalize government processes. He emphasized that GDP would be published “on-chain” to make it more accessible and transparent. The pilot phase will begin at the Department of Commerce and later be rolled out across other agencies - once all technical and organizational questions have been resolved.

While such blockchain applications are already partly in use by governments such as Estonia, the EU, or California, the question remains which type of blockchain solution the US will choose - permissioned or public?

More transparency or PR gesture?

So far, it is not known which blockchain will be used or whether the move will provide real benefits beyond marketing. Without clear answers to questions about scalability, data protection, governance, and costs, the announcement appears partly as a symbolic gesture within the current administration’s pro-crypto policy. Lutnick presented the move as the logical consequence of the “crypto presidency,” without, however, providing technical details or concrete explanations of its benefits.

If the US were to actually begin distributing official economic data on the blockchain, the signal would resonate far beyond its own borders. Countries like China and members of the European Union are already working on state-backed blockchain projects - but primarily in the areas of supply chains or digital identities. A move by the world’s largest economy into publishing economic indicators on-chain could set standards and put pressure on other governments to follow similar paths. This would establish blockchain not only as an infrastructure for financial markets but also as a foundation for government transparency and international data policy.