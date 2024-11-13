The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit continues: an update

The ongoing legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues. Although Ripple won a significant victory when its cryptocurrency, XRP, was ruled not to be a security when sold to retail investors on public exchanges, the SEC announced that it will appeal the judge's decision.

While U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres issued a landmark ruling in July 2023 that XRP is not inherently a security when sold to retail investors on public exchanges. However, she also found that Ripple's institutional sales constituted unregistered securities offerings. For this, Torres imposed a fine of $125 million, far less than the $1.3 billion the SEC had originally sought.

Ripple's legal battle with the SEC

More than a year later, on October 2, 2024, the SEC announced its intention to appeal portions of Judge Torres' decision, challenging the court's ruling regarding Ripple's XRP sales on digital asset platforms, personal sales by executives, and other XRP distributions. The SEC's appeal does not challenge the classification of XRP as a non-security for retail sales, but focuses on other aspects of the ruling.

"If Gensler and the SEC were rational, they would have moved on from this case long ago. It certainly hasn’t protected investors and instead has damaged the credibility and reputation of the SEC. Somehow, they still haven't gotten the message: they lost on everything that matters. Ripple, the crypto industry, and the rule of law have already prevailed." - Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple CEO

In response to the SEC's appeal, Ripple filed its own cross-appeal end of October, challenging certain parts of Judge Torres' decision, including the definition of "investment contract" under the Securities Act of 1933. The Second Circuit Court of Appeals has set a deadline for the SEC to file its appeal brief by January 15, 2025. The court has made it clear that no further extensions will be granted. Following briefing, oral argument is expected to take place in the fall of 2025.

Will Trump's victory support the Ripple case?

It is possible that President-elect Donald Trump will support the Ripple's case by moving the SEC to a more progressive, crypto-positive approach. Trump has stated that one of his first actions after being sworn in as president will be to fire Gary Gensler, who was largely responsible for pushing for strict crypto regulations in the US. Trump also released a statement confirming that Elon Musk will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a play on the famous Dogecoin. Elon is known for being very crypto-affine and driving radical efficiency in the companies he runs.

The government's shift could have far-reaching implications for the crypto industry. A ruling in favor of Ripple would provide clarity and encourage innovation in the crypto market, driving the growth of the blockchain industry in the United States. This could influence how other cryptocurrencies are classified and regulated.