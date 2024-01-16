Andrej Majcen takes over as CEO at Bitcoin Suisse

Swiss crypto investment partner Bitcoin Suisse continues its strategic shift with the appointment of Andrej Majcen, co-founder and former head of global expansion, as CEO. Dirk Klee remains with the crypto bank as a shareholder and senior advisor to the board of directors.

In the summer of 2023, the Crypto Valley veteren revealed red figures for the challenging winter year. Bitcoin Suisse Group's operating income fell from CHF 84 million to CHF 37 million, resulting in an adjusted operating loss of CHF 24 million. A reorientation of the business focus and some changes in the board of directors should position the crypto bank for the next phase. Philipp Rösler and Marco Menotti joined the board, while Roger Studer stepped down. Now co-founder Andrej Majcen replaces Dirk Klee, who joined in 2022, as CEO.

Bitcoin Suisse expands internationally

As CEO, Andrej Majcen will lead Bitcoin Suisse into its next phase of accelerated growth and international expansion. The future focus of the crypto boutique's global presence will be on the Middle East. Majcen is committed to the highest regulatory and institutional standards and brings extensive crypto financial knowledge and a deep understanding of the industry to his new position, according to Bitcoin Suisse Board President Luzius Meisser.

"Since co-founding the company over ten years ago, Andrej Majcen has demonstrated significant leadership, expertise and dedication in various roles. He is committed to the highest regulatory and institutional standards, and brings extensive crypto financial knowledge and a deep understanding of our industry to his new position." - Luzius Meisser, Chairman of the Board of Bitcoin Suisse

After the prolonged crypto downturn, Bitcoin Suisse could already mark significant inflows in 2023. According to the new CEO, the company is well positioned to capitalize on the positive market environment. In addition, Bitcoin Suisse is considering other licensing options that are being evaluated as alternatives to a Swiss banking license. According to Majcen, this is in line with an increased business focus and planned expansion into additional target markets. The new composition of the management team as of February 1 is subject to the required approval of the Association for Quality Assurance in Financial Services (VQF).