Cathie Wood: “The four-year Bitcoin cycle is being broken”

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood predicts the end of Bitcoin’s traditional market cycle. Institutional investors are dampening volatility and could prevent the historical 70 to 80 percent corrections. At the same time, Wood is lowering her 2030 price target to 1.2 million dollars, citing stablecoins as the reason.

Star investor Cathie Wood has fundamentally revised her view of Bitcoin’s traditional four-year cycle. In an interview with FOX, the ARK Invest CEO explained that institutional adoption is breaking historic patterns. “We believe the four-year cycle will be broken,” Wood said. Volatility has declined significantly in recent years, while institutional investors continue to enter the asset class.

The four-year cycle, largely shaped by the Bitcoin halving, has historically followed a clear pattern: after each halving event, the price reached new all-time highs, followed by corrections of 70 to 80 percent. The most recent halving occurred on April 20, 2024, reducing the block reward from 6.25 to 3.125 Bitcoin. However, in the current cycle, significant deviations from the historical pattern are already emerging.

Institutional investors as a stabilizing force

Wood argues that institutional investors act as a buffer and prevent deeper drawdowns. “The movement of institutions into this new asset class will prevent a much stronger decline,” she emphasized. When asked whether Bitcoin may have already reached its bottom, Wood replied: “We may have seen it a few weeks ago,” referring to the late-November correction when Bitcoin briefly fell below 86,000 dollars.

The data supports this thesis: the US spot Bitcoin ETFs approved in January 2024 have accumulated more than 100 billion dollars by October 2025. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) alone manages assets in the double-digit billions. More than 70 publicly listed companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, led by Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) with 660'624 BTC worth approximately 62 billion dollars.

Volatility, measured by 90-day realized volatility, has fallen below 40 percent – a 50 percent decline from 2021 levels. The maximum correction in the current cycle amounts to only 26 percent from the all-time high of 126'210 dollars reached in October 2025, far from the historical drawdowns of 70 to 80 percent.

Forecast lowered: 1.2 million instead of 1.5 million dollars

Despite an optimistic outlook regarding the evolution of Bitcoin’s cycle, ARK Invest lowered its 2030 Bitcoin price target from 1.5 million to 1.2 million dollars in November 2025. The reason: stablecoins are increasingly taking over functions ARK had originally attributed to Bitcoin. “Stablecoins are cannibalizing part of the role we envisioned for Bitcoin,” Wood explained. Stablecoins are increasingly being used as digital dollars for payments and transfers, particularly in emerging markets.

Nonetheless, ARK Invest research analyst David Puell emphasized that institutional investments remain the key driver for the bull-case scenario. ARK estimates that institutional investors will manage more than 200 trillion dollars by 2030 and could allocate 6.5 percent of that – roughly 13 trillion dollars – to Bitcoin. ARK’s base-case scenario projects a price of 700'000 to 750'000 dollars, while the bear-case scenario ranges between 300'000 and 500'000 dollars.

Wood remains convinced that Bitcoin will overtake gold as a store of value over the long term. For 2026, she expects gold to decline while Bitcoin records price gains.

Macroeconomic factors dominate the cycle

The shift from a halving-driven to a macroeconomically dominated cycle is evident in several aspects. Bitcoin broke its previous all-time high of 69,000 dollars even before the halving in April 2024, reaching around 73'000 dollars in March 2024 – a first in Bitcoin’s history. In previous cycles, new all-time highs always occurred after the halving.

Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy has also recently declared the four-year cycle “dead” and expects a massive repricing. Crypto asset manager Grayscale similarly argues that Bitcoin’s market structure has evolved beyond the traditional four-year rhythm. Institutional capital flows and macroeconomic dynamics are reshaping Bitcoin’s price behavior.

The monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve, inflation data and global liquidity conditions now influence Bitcoin more strongly than block reward reductions. The consensus among analysts is that the four-year cycle is not dead, but has evolved – with institutional adoption and macroeconomic forces becoming the new driving factors, replacing the erratic, retail-driven cycles of the past.