Anthony “Pomp” Pompliano launches 1 billion USD Bitcoin company

Longtime Bitcoin influencer Anthony “Pomp” Pompliano has announced the launch of ProCap Financial. The company is entering the market with a MicroStrategy-style model, focusing on Bitcoin balance sheet strategies and institutional crypto services.

ProCap BTC will merge with the publicly listed Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) Columbus Circle Capital I (CCCM.O). The result will be ProCap Financial, a proprietary Bitcoin treasury firm aiming to hold up to USD 1 billion in Bitcoin on its balance sheet, according to Reuters.

Funding and backers

The crypto influencer is launching one of the best-capitalized Bitcoin ventures: USD 500 million came from equity, and another USD 250 million from convertible notes – totaling USD 750 million. The initiative is backed by prominent institutional investors such as Citadel, Susquehanna, Jane Street, and Magnetar, along with crypto heavyweights like Pantera, Blockchain.com, and FalconX. Pompliano called the deal “the largest seed funding in the history of a Bitcoin treasury company.”

Unlike companies like MicroStrategy, which primarily accumulate Bitcoin, ProCap Financial is pursuing a broader business model. The aim is to generate additional revenue from its Bitcoin holdings through lending, derivatives trading, and similar services.

“Our goal is not just to hold Bitcoin, but to generate sustainable yield and profit from it.” – Anthony Pompliano, crypto influencer and CEO of ProCap Financial

Market context and political signals

The merger comes at the same time as U.S. President Donald Trump’s initiative to establish a national strategic Bitcoin reserve via executive order, which Pompliano sees as a positive signal for the industry. Other major players such as Cantor Fitzgerald, SoftBank, and Tether are also planning significant crypto investment funds, reinforcing the trend toward crypto treasury management among leading institutions.

If the merger is completed by the end of 2025, ProCap Financial could serve as a bridge between BTC reserves and active financial services. With institutional backing and new income strategies, the company aims to lead the next stage of evolution. Bitcoin is not just to be held, but functionally deployed – as an income-generating asset within a regulated framework.