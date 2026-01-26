Binance launches Tesla futures and expands TradFi offering

Binance brings futures contracts on Tesla stock to the crypto market. The world's largest crypto exchange now enables trading of stock-based perpetual futures around the clock for the first time. This move follows the introduction of gold and silver contracts in early January 2026.

The new Tesla futures mirror the price movement of Tesla stock. Traders can take long or short positions without directly owning the underlying shares. Settlement occurs in USDT. Binance has not yet published specific details on leverage and margin requirements.

TradFi perpetual contracts as new product category

Binance introduced the TradFi Perpetual Contracts category on January 8, 2026. Gold (XAUUSDT) launched on January 5 and silver (XAGUSDT) on January 7. These contracts are offered through Nest Exchange Limited, a Binance entity regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The TradFi contracts have no expiration date and require no rollovers. Unlike traditional markets with fixed trading hours, Binance enables continuous 24/7 trading. For gold and silver contracts, the platform offers up to 50x leverage with a minimum trading volume of 5 USDT.

"The introduction of TradFi Perpetual Contracts marks an important step in connecting traditional finance with crypto innovation." - Jeff Li, VP Product at Binance

Strategic expansion into traditional markets

The Tesla futures target international investors who want to trade US stocks but face restrictions or higher barriers accessing American exchanges. Stock futures allow speculation on price movements or hedging without direct stock ownership.

API updates in December 2025 already hinted at the preparation of stock perpetuals. Binance added a new REST endpoint allowing users to sign a TradFi Perps Agreement. The expansion to stocks was therefore expected.

Analysts estimate that commodity derivatives accounted for around 15 percent of total Binance futures volume within just a few days of launch. The futures business drives growth accordingly: global crypto futures volume reached 62.4 trillion USD in 2025. Binance alone processed 27 trillion USD of that total.

Binance and Tesla: a history

Binance ventured into stock trading back in 2021. In April of that year, the exchange introduced tokenized Tesla shares. Users could trade fractions of Tesla stock as tokens, with one token representing one share. The minimum was one hundredth of a share.

Regulators responded promptly. The UK Financial Conduct Authority and Germany's BaFin raised concerns about compliance and investor protection. Binance discontinued the service in July 2021. Now, four and a half years later, the exchange returns with a regulated product.

The market for tokenized traditional assets has changed since then. According to a Dune dashboard by Gate Research, the volume of these on-chain representations exceeded 1 billion USD at the end of 2025. This represents a fiftyfold increase compared to the previous year.

Competition for TradFi integration intensifies

Binance is not alone in the race for stock derivatives. PancakeSwap also launched stock perpetuals for Apple, Amazon, and Tesla on the BNB Chain. WEEX Exchange already offers USDT futures on Apple, Coinbase, Nvidia, and MicroStrategy. Even traditional players like the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are currently exploring offerings for tokenized stocks.

Citadel Securities urged the SEC to tighten rules for tokenized stock trading on DeFi platforms. The World Federation of Exchanges cautioned that tokenization must proceed responsibly. With ADGM regulation, Binance still positions itself as a provider with an institutional framework. Expansion to additional stocks and indices is likely to follow.