Crypto exchange Bittrex Global announces shutdown

Liechtenstein-based cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex Global will cease operations. Trading suspensions start as soon as December 4th. Users holding US dollars must convert their funds to Euros or cryptocurrencies prior to ensure smooth withdrawals.

This decision aligns with Bittrex halting operations in the U.S. due to regulatory uncertainties in April 2023. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had charged Bittrex Global for operating as an unregistered exchange, broker and clearing agency. The SEC alleged that the exchange was trading tokens classified as securities on the exchange.

It is with great regret that we inform you that Bittrex Global has decided to wind down its operations. Effective Monday 4 December 2023, all trading activity on Bittrex Global will be disabled. After that date, customers will only be able to withdraw assets as part of the… — Bittrex Global (@BittrexGlobal) November 20, 2023

Further procedure following the shutdown

After the allegations by the SEC, Bittrex filed for Chapter 11 protection in U.S. bankruptcy court in May and settled its case with the SEC for $24 million in penalties and interest in August. Following this course of events Bittrex Global released the news of shutting down its operation on November 20th 2023.

"It is with great regret that we announce that Bittrex Global has decided to wind down its operations. This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the inconvenience it may have on our valued customers." - Bittrex Global official statement

The platform ensures the safety of all funds and tokens, urging users to log in and withdraw their assets promptly. Notable actions include the termination of the Referral Program and the suspension of promotions. Customers are advised against making deposits, and a deadline for withdrawals has not been set. Customer support will be available throughout the transition, and data protection measures will be upheld. Further updates will be communicated through official channels.

Next steps for Bittrex users