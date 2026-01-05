BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF records its largest inflow in three months

The spot Bitcoin ETF from BlackRock, the iShares Bitcoin Trust (ticker: IBIT), recorded a massive capital inflow on a single trading day – the highest level in around three months.

Last Friday, approximately USD 287.4 million flowed into the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF alone, marking the largest daily inflow since early October 2024. In total, all spot Bitcoin ETFs listed in the United States attracted more than USD 471 million in fresh capital on that day, a level last seen in November 2025.

Strong capital interest in IBIT

The strong daily inflow into IBIT is a clear signal that investors are once again allocating capital to regulated investment vehicles with Bitcoin exposure. Spot ETFs in particular are considered a bridge between traditional financial markets and crypto markets, as they allow institutional investors to gain Bitcoin exposure via familiar exchange-traded funds without direct custody. In recent weeks, spot Bitcoin ETFs have posted positive weekly net inflows despite intermittent volatility, with BlackRock traditionally playing a leading role. After periods of volatility in which investors realized tax losses or reduced positions, a long-bias strategy often returns once the new year begins. In addition, the perception of Bitcoin as a potential hedge in times of geopolitical uncertainty also plays a role.

At the same time, the Bitcoin price moved in positive territory and rose close to the USD 92'600 level, which, in combination with the ETF inflows, points to increased risk appetite among institutional investors. Aggregate spot Bitcoin ETF inflows have fluctuated in recent months, but the latest uptick highlights the resilience of demand despite short-term market uncertainty. Other providers such as Fidelity (FBTC) and Bitwise (BITB) also recorded significant inflows, demonstrating that ETF demand is not limited to a single product but reflects broader interest across the entire spot Bitcoin ETF segment.

Significance for institutional investors

The development underscores that spot Bitcoin ETFs are increasingly being perceived as legitimate allocation vehicles for institutional capital flows. Compared with direct Bitcoin purchases via wallets or crypto exchanges, ETFs offer advantages in terms of regulatory clarity, custody risk, and integration into institutional portfolios. The inflows also make it clear that Bitcoin exposure is once again part of the early-year investment plans of many large investors.

Over the long term, the increased interest in spot Bitcoin ETFs could help further enhance Bitcoin’s liquidity and price stability, as such products attract large, diversified sources of capital and can be used as components of pension, sovereign, or asset management portfolios.