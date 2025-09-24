Boerse Stuttgart Digital expands into Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital has continued its European growth trajectory and opened a new office in Madrid. This strengthens the company’s presence in Southern Europe and expands its network to a total of eight locations, including Stuttgart, Berlin, Frankfurt, Ljubljana, Milan, Stockholm, and Zurich.

With its move into Spain, Boerse Stuttgart’s digital exchange is responding to the growing demand from institutional clients for crypto solutions. Studies forecast that the adoption rate of cryptocurrencies in Spain could exceed 50 percent by 2025 – a signal that digital assets are increasingly becoming part of everyday financial life. This was announced in a press release obtained by CVJ.CH.

MiCAR-compliant infrastructure for financial institutions

The company offers banks, brokers, and asset managers in Spain access to a fully regulated trading and custody service that complies with the requirements of the European MiCAR regulation. The modular platform is designed to help financial institutions provide their clients with secure access to the crypto market.

Following the granting of the first-ever MiCAR license by BaFin in Germany last year, the entry into the Spanish market marks another milestone in the company’s international expansion. Particularly in Spain, where banks are regarded as innovative and well-connected, Boerse Stuttgart Digital sees significant potential.

"With Boerse Stuttgart Digital, we have built the largest crypto business among all European exchange groups. Based on more than 160 years of experience of the Boerse Stuttgart Group, we are the preferred partner for leading European banks and financial institutions. Our institutional infrastructure is fully regulated and trustworthy. Spain, with its powerful, innovative banks, is a key market for us – we are already in advanced discussions with leading financial institutions." - Dr. Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group

European network continues to grow

With more than 200 experts now across eight European locations, Boerse Stuttgart Digital positions itself as an infrastructure partner providing financial institutions with a unified foundation for crypto trading. By integrating trading and custody, the company aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the world of digital assets. According to the press release, discussions with leading Spanish financial institutions are already underway. With the new Madrid office, Boerse Stuttgart Digital seeks to leverage momentum and meet the growing demand for regulated crypto services in the region.

The expansion into Spain also opens up new opportunities for cooperation and partnerships in Southern Europe. Market observers see particularly high growth potential in the area of institutional crypto products – from tokenized assets to trading and custody services. Expanding the European network is expected not only to increase the availability of services but also to facilitate integration between established financial systems and digital assets. With a local presence in Madrid, the company will be able to work more closely with banks and asset managers and provide tailored solutions to meet the needs of the Spanish market.