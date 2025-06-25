Chainlink and Mastercard: Buying crypto with a credit card

Over 3 billion Mastercard users gain direct on-chain access to Bitcoin, stablecoins & more through a partnership with technology provider Chainlink – decentralized and compliant.

Mastercard and Chainlink have announced a partnership that enables more than 3 billion Mastercard users worldwide to purchase cryptocurrencies directly on the blockchain – without relying on centralized exchanges. Transactions are processed through decentralized exchanges (DEXs) such as Uniswap, with technical support from Chainlink and payment partners like Shift4, ZeroHash, and Swapper Finance.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Tradfi meets Defi: Infrastructure and technology

The integration brings together several key players:

Shift4 Payments handles credit card processing,

ZeroHash provides crypto liquidity, custody, and regulatory compliance,

Chainlink secures the bridge between the on-chain and off-chain worlds with its cross-chain communication protocol,

Swapper Finance executes the actual crypto swaps on DEXs like Uniswap.

According to Raj Dhamodharan, Head of Crypto & Blockchain at Mastercard, the goal is to “simplify access to digital assets.” Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov sees this as a natural evolution. The transition from traditional financial systems to decentralized networks is becoming tangible.

Following the announcement of the partnership, Chainlink’s LINK token surged by up to 14% to around USD 13.30, reflecting strong market interest. The partnership underscores Chainlink’s role as a key infrastructure provider for both institutional and decentralized use cases.

Minds Federal Councilor Parmelin promises the blockchain industry new momentum Background Turkish Garanti BBVA Kripto partners with Wyden Financial Products SEC advances approval process for Solana ETFs Basics The Blockchain Trilemma Minds Federal Councilor Parmelin promises the blockchain industry new momentum Background Turkish Garanti BBVA Kripto partners with Wyden

Why this partnership matters

For the first time, credit card users can purchase cryptocurrencies directly on the blockchain without registering with centralized exchanges such as Binance or Coinbase. This lowers the entry barrier for millions of users and significantly strengthens the DeFi ecosystem. Mastercard had previously partnered with Kraken and supported stablecoin initiatives – but this step with Chainlink is much closer to the decentralized vision.

This development could mark a turning point for the mainstream adoption of DeFi applications. By allowing users to buy cryptocurrencies with a credit card without prior knowledge of wallets or exchanges, new user groups are being onboarded. For Chainlink, it’s a strategic win: the project positions itself as indispensable infrastructure when it comes to seamlessly connecting real-world payment networks like Mastercard with the blockchain – securely, scalably, and in compliance with regulations.