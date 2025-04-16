Charles Hoskinson hints at partnership between Cardano and XRP

XRP and Cardano (ADA) are increasingly attracting the attention of investors. New speculation surrounding Altcoin ETFs and a potential partnership between the blockchain projects is driving market dynamics.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse expects the launch of ETFs for XRP, Solana, and Cardano. At the same time, there is speculation about the integration of Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD into Cardano’s Midnight sidechain. In Switzerland, the state-owned PostFinance is following suit and offering access to Altcoins like XRP and ADA.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

First ETFs on altcoins

While Bitcoin ETFs have already mobilized billions in institutional capital, ETFs for Altcoins like XRP and ADA are still pending. However, according to Brad Garlinghouse, it is "only a matter of time" before competitors to Ethereum are allowed to join the ETF movement. Analyst Nate Geraci from the ETF Institute confirms this assessment. The political climate in the USA under President Trump could especially help lower regulatory hurdles.

If the SEC adjusts its course, ETFs for XRP and Cardano could trigger new flows of capital—similar to what happened with the Bitcoin ETF. The increasing institutionalization of the crypto market could thus extend to Altcoins. The regulatory body is expected to approve further products as early as May approve.

Ripple and Cardano: cooperation to strengthen both networks

According to industry reports, Brad Garlinghouse (Ripple) and Charles Hoskinson (Cardano) are in talks about a strategic alliance. The goal is to bring Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD to Cardano’s Midnight sidechain. This sidechain is focused on privacy and could open up new use cases through RLUSD.

A potential milestone in crypto collaboration is emerging: According to Charles Hoskinson, there have already been discussions with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and CTO David Schwartz about integrating Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD into Midnight. The privacy-focused Layer-2 solution could greatly benefit from a stable, interoperable payment medium.

Additionally, Hoskinson is considering integrating XRP as a native token in Midnight, alongside the existing tokens NIGHT and DUST. Hoskinson sees RLUSD and XRP as having more potential than Cardano’s native token ADA, especially in Cardano's smart contract platform Marlowe.