China considers introduction of yuan-based stablecoins

China is reportedly considering government-backed, yuan-pegged stablecoins, according to a recent government report. The goal is to strengthen the international role of the renminbi and increase its appeal compared to the dominant US dollar.

The State Council plans to present a roadmap later this month for the global expansion of the renminbi, including the introduction of stablecoins. Hong Kong and Shanghai could serve as pilot regions for this initiative. The proposal outlines targets for renminbi usage, a division of responsibilities between regulatory authorities, and risk management measures, according to Reuters.

Strategic objectives and context

The introduction of yuan-based stablecoins marks a significant shift in China’s policy towards digital assets. After banning all crypto activities domestically in 2021, the new initiative is seen as a response to the growing dominance of dollar-backed stablecoins. With over 99% market share, they currently dominate the stablecoin sector. China is now seeking to reverse this trend and position the renminbi as a competitive alternative.

Although the plan is ambitious, there are structural hurdles: strict capital controls limit cross-border use. The relatively small share of the renminbi in global payments (only around 2.9% according to SWIFT) further complicates the breakthrough. Nevertheless, a concerted effort - particularly through stable regulatory pilot zones such as Hong Kong - could pave the way for greater international acceptance.

Regional competition and geopolitical dimension

China is not alone in this field. South Korea and Japan are also developing their own stablecoin initiatives to strengthen their currencies digitally. A possible presentation of these yuan-based solutions is also planned for the upcoming SCO summit in Tianjin. These developments place China at the center of a digital currency rivalry with the West - particularly in light of the recently adopted US GENIUS Act.

The proposed introduction of yuan-based stablecoins represents China’s most significant digital currency move since the e-CNY. It signals a strategic mobilization of digital technologies to strengthen the renminbi globally - a challenge that goes far beyond technical feasibility. Whether China can truly shake the dollar with this effort will depend on political decisions and international acceptance.