China pushes ahead with e-yuan CBDC expansion

The Chinese central bank, the People's Bank of China (PBoC), is leveraging the digital yuan to strengthen China's global currency strategy and challenge the dominance of the US dollar.

At the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai, Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People’s Bank of China, emphasized the vigorous promotion of the digital yuan (e‑CNY) and the establishment of an international e‑CNY operations center in Shanghai. At the same time, he highlighted China’s goal of creating a multipolar currency system with several globally significant currencies to reduce reliance on the US dollar and mitigate geopolitical risks, as reported by Reuters here.

e‑CNY as a global driver

Pan criticized existing cross-border payment infrastructures as inefficient and politically manipulated-especially in light of increasing sanctions. As a countermeasure, China is expanding its Cross‑Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) and integrating international financial institutions such as Standard Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank-a structured step to promote yuan-based payments.

The PBoC chief explained that interlinking several strong currencies-including the renminbi, euro, and digital yuan-would make the global system more stable, resilient, and less vulnerable to the dominance of a single currency. Christine Lagarde agreed at the forum, emphasizing that dollar hegemony cannot last forever.

With the e‑CNY, China is not only creating an efficient payment system but also a geopolitical counterweight to global dependence on SWIFT and the US dollar. Through the establishment of bilateral clearing agreements and the gradual integration of the digital yuan into cross-border trade with partner countries such as the UAE, Russia, and nations in the Global South, a new digital trade network is emerging-deliberately operating outside of Western spheres of influence. The CIPS platform serves as the backbone for yuan settlements-with growing influence.

Impact on global financial markets

The increasing internationalization of the e‑CNY could also place pressure on existing stablecoins and CBDC initiatives of other countries. Observers see a competitive advantage in the Chinese approach: while many Western countries are still experimenting with regulations, China is already in an operational pilot phase.

If the digital yuan gains traction in regions with strong trade ties, it could become a medium-term alternative to the dollar in bilateral trade agreements-with consequences for capital flows, currency reserves, and geopolitical alliances.