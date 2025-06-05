Chinese logistics company Webus establishes $300 million XRP reserve

The Chinese company Webus International wants to integrate XRP as a strategic payment instrument and establish a “strategic reserve.” Similar to MicroStrategy's Bitcoin plan, the acquisition strategy is based on debt financing.

The logistics and mobility company submitted an official filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The aim is to build a strategic XRP reserve worth 300 million US dollars. The capital is to be provided through credit lines and institutional financing-without diluting existing shareholder equity. Shortly after the announcement, Webus stock saw a double-digit percentage increase.

XRP integration for global payment processing

Webus plans to integrate the Ripple network (XRPL) into its corporate processes to optimize international payment flows. XRP is expected to serve as a cross-border settlement instrument, especially in global chauffeur services and fleet bookings-with the goal of reducing costs, shortening payment times, and increasing transparency in financial flows.

The strategic decision follows a trend. Other companies such as VivoPower International and several Asian financial service providers have also recently announced plans to build XRP reserves. Their motivations are similar: XRP enables fast, cost-efficient, and scalable transfers-especially in USD-dominated markets-when used in conjunction with RippleNet.

Relevance for XRP and institutional momentum

The SEC filing by Webus is likely to set an example for other companies and reinforce the narrative momentum of XRP as an institutional use case. After years of regulatory uncertainty, XRP is gaining increasing strategic importance-both for traditional financial institutions and for globally active companies with complex payment needs. If more companies follow suit, this could support long-term demand and price stability for XRP - particularly in the institutional segment.

Webus' decision underscores the current trend of viewing XRP not just as a trading asset, but as an operational component of corporate infrastructure. Thanks to its high liquidity, low transaction costs, and fast settlement, XRP is increasingly being used as a digital bridge asset-especially in markets with fragmented currencies or limited access to US dollars. If this use case becomes established, XRP could assume a role in the corporate sector similar to that already played by USDT and USDC in the stablecoin segment.