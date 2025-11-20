Citadel pushes crypto exchange Kraken to a USD 20 billion valuation

The crypto exchange Kraken has raised USD 800 million in an impressive funding round, reaching a valuation of USD 20 billion. The capital is intended to accelerate the expansion of its business operations.

Kraken secured around USD 800 million in its recent two-stage funding round, including USD 200 million as a strategic investment from traditional market-making giant Citadel Securities. This increased the company’s valuation to approximately USD 20 billion, reflecting growth of around 33% within just a few months. Major investors include Jane Street, HSG Capital, Oppenheimer Alternative Investment Management, and Tribe Capital, whose co-founder also serves as Kraken’s co-CEO. According to a press release, the funds will primarily support global expansion, new product lines, and the enhancement of institutional offerings.

Strategic partnership with Citadel

The fresh funding round underscores the rising interest of institutional investors in the crypto industry. Kraken raised USD 800 million in two tranches: a main tranche from leading financial investors and a strategic tranche of USD 200 million from Citadel. This pushed the exchange’s valuation to roughly USD 20 billion, after earlier reports in September suggested a valuation of around USD 15 billion. The development indicates that Kraken is well positioned in the competitive landscape of crypto exchanges, especially as some publicly listed competitors face market pressure.

Citadel Securities is one of the world’s leading market makers and liquidity providers in the traditional financial sector, generating billions in revenue with advanced trading and risk management systems. Through its USD 200 million strategic investment in Kraken, Citadel brings not only capital but also deep expertise in market structure, trading algorithms, and institutional trading processes. The partnership is expected to help Kraken further expand its infrastructure for institutional clients and significantly strengthen its market capabilities through Citadel’s experience in highly regulated financial markets.

Preparing for an IPO

With the newly raised funds, Kraken is planning not only organic growth but also targeted expansion. The focus lies on scaling derivatives, tokenized assets, global markets, and institutional services. Kraken recently acquired the Small Exchange for around USD 100 million to establish a US-based derivatives platform. A potential initial public offering (IPO) is also moving closer. The step comes amid an increasingly regulation-friendly stance in the United States toward digital assets, supporting Kraken’s expansion plans.

Kraken’s latest capital raise and valuation highlight growing institutional confidence in crypto companies with robust business models. The targeted expansion into new products and markets, combined with the prospect of a public listing, marks a significant milestone on the path toward mainstream financial market integration.