Coinbase acquires Echo for 375 million USD

The US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is acquiring the investment and fundraising firm Echo for around 375 million USD. With this deal, Coinbase aims to strengthen its position as a leading player in the digital financial system and expand access to blockchain-based capital markets.

Founded in 2023 by crypto investor Jordan Fish, also known as “Cobie,” Echo specializes in organizing funding rounds and token issuances. The company has supported projects with a total volume of more than 200 million USD. Now, as part of Coinbase, Echo is expected to help provide institutional investors and projects with new, transparent ways to raise capital - directly on the blockchain, according to Reuters.

Bridge between trading and financing

With the acquisition of Echo, Coinbase is positioning itself beyond traditional trading operations. The goal of the acquisition is to create a platform where companies and projects can raise capital through tokenized instruments - similar to traditional stock exchanges, but far more efficient and accessible. Echo provides the technological foundation for this: its proprietary platform, Sonar, will serve as a tool to facilitate token sales (Initial Coin Offerings, ICOs), fundraising rounds, and even initial forms of digital securities.

The combination of Echo’s technology and Coinbase’s regulatory infrastructure could indeed become a key factor - especially as demand for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) is growing rapidly in the institutional sector.

Growth in a regulated environment

Echo’s Sonar platform operates under a model that enables both KYC- and AML-compliant token issuances. This is crucial, as institutional investors - including funds, banks, and family offices - increasingly rely on legally compliant blockchain instruments. The main focus is the US market, where tokenization and capital market regulation are governed by the Howey Test and the Securities Act of 1933.

Here, Coinbase holds a key advantage: its existing registration as an SEC-regulated broker-dealer entity in partnership with Coinbase Financial Markets. Integration into existing market infrastructures is also strategically important. Going forward, Echo will operate through interfaces with Base, Coinbase’s proprietary Layer-2 blockchain. This is expected to significantly reduce transaction costs and enable full on-chain settlement.