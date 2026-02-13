Coinbase reports $667 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2025

Coinbase published its fourth quarter 2025 results on February 12. The net loss stands at $667 million, ending a streak of eight consecutive profitable quarters. GAAP loss per share came in at $2.49 on total revenue of $1.78 billion.

The numbers tell two stories at once. On an operational level, Coinbase beat expectations, with adjusted earnings per share of $0.66 exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.64. Unrealized losses on the crypto portfolio of $718 million tipped the balance toward a GAAP loss. An additional $395 million in losses on strategic investments added to the figure. As a result, the loss is primarily accounting-driven, not operational.

Revenue structure under pressure, trading volume at record highs

At $1.78 billion, Coinbase missed analyst expectations of $1.85 billion by roughly 4 percent. Revenue fell 5 percent quarter over quarter. Transaction revenue accounted for the largest share at $983 million. Yet it declined 6 percent from the prior quarter and 37 percent compared to Q4 2024.

At the same time, stablecoin revenue grew to $364 million, up 3 percent. Subscription and service revenue contributed a total of $727 million. Around one million users now subscribe to the Coinbase One service. USDC balances on the platform climbed to an all-time high, and average holdings rose to new records despite lower interest rates.

Trading volume paints a contrasting picture. Coinbase processed $296 billion in Q4, above analyst expectations of $279 billion. For the full year 2025, total volume reached $5.2 trillion. That represents a 156 percent increase over 2024. In crypto trading, market share doubled to 6.4 percent.

Accounting vs. operational performance

Unrealized losses on crypto holdings of $718 million reflect the market price decline in Q4. Another $395 million came from strategic investments. Both line items are non-cash. This gap between GAAP and adjusted figures defines the quarterly results.

Adjusted for these effects, Coinbase remained profitable. That is a critical distinction when assessing operational performance. GAAP rules require mark-to-market valuation of crypto holdings at the reporting date, regardless of whether positions were actually sold. Coinbase says it holds more cryptocurrency in custody than any other company worldwide.

In Q4 2025, the crypto market experienced a price decline. Bitcoin fell below critical thresholds. Yet during this exact phase of falling prices, Coinbase recorded its highest 24-hour trading volume in over a year.

"Just last week, as crypto prices fell, gold and silver futures drove record trading volume on our exchange. We hit our highest 24-hour trading volume in over a year, and Base set a new all-time transaction high as AI agents adopted stablecoin wallets." - Brian Armstrong, CEO, Coinbase

Diversification beyond crypto trading

Coinbase is increasingly positioning itself as a diversified trading platform. Beyond cryptocurrencies, the exchange now offers equities, prediction markets, and commodities. CEO Brian Armstrong emphasized that revenue therefore correlates less with crypto price swings.

These numbers partly support that argument. Stablecoin revenue grew in Q4 even as transaction revenue declined. Meanwhile, the Layer 2 blockchain Base reached a new all-time transaction high, with AI agents using stablecoin wallets driving the activity. Record trading volumes in gold and silver futures also demonstrate that the product expansion is meeting demand.

Still, dependence on the crypto market remains dominant. Transaction revenue accounted for 55 percent of total revenue. A 37 percent year-over-year decline underscores the volatility of the core business. Subscription and service revenue provide a more stable foundation but could not offset the transaction decline.

Stock reaction and context for the profitability streak

Investors reacted sharply to the results. In after-hours trading, Coinbase stock fell 7.9 percent to around $141. That marks the lowest level in two years.

Throughout its history, Coinbase has weathered multiple crypto cycles. The now-ended streak of eight profitable quarters was one of the longest on record. Before that, bear markets had regularly led to losses. Armstrong remained optimistic nonetheless, pointing to growing adoption and regulatory clarity.

"2025 was a strong year for Coinbase, and we have laid a solid foundation for continued growth in 2026." - Brian Armstrong, CEO, Coinbase

For the full year 2025, the volume numbers speak for themselves. $5.2 trillion in trading volume with a doubled market share. The discussion is unlikely to center on the accounting-driven quarterly loss. What matters is whether Coinbase can sustain operational profitability in a weaker market environment.