Crypto Valley Association announces leadership change

The Crypto Valley Association (CVA) has undergone a leadership change: Jérôme Bailly takes over as president, succeeding Emi Lorincz, who has shaped the association’s history since 2021 - including three years as president.
Under the leadership of Emi Lorincz, the CVA significantly expanded its position as a globally recognized voice of the blockchain industry. She strengthened the financial and organizational foundations, intensified collaboration with institutions, and played a key role in positioning Switzerland internationally as a leading innovation hub for digital assets. Lorincz will remain part of the board as vice president, continuing to contribute her global expertise, according to a press release.
Jérôme Bailly sets new priorities
With Jérôme Bailly, a familiar face takes the lead: he previously served as vice president of the CVA and now aims to initiate the next growth phase. In his inaugural speech, he outlined four key priorities for his term:
- Institutional adoption: closer collaboration with financial institutions, including new formats such as a Web3 Banking Symposium in Zurich.
- Regulatory competitiveness: active advocacy to address challenges posed by FINMA and SIF.
- National collaboration: stronger networking among blockchain hubs in Zug, Zurich, Geneva, and Lugano.
- “Build mode”: targeted investments in programs, teams, and digital infrastructure to create long-term value for members.
A new chapter for the CVA
The handover marks the beginning of a new phase: after consolidation and brand strengthening, the focus will now be on scaling. With Bailly’s strategic priorities and Lorincz’s experience in the background, the CVA is positioning itself to further expand its role as a driving force for blockchain adoption - both in Switzerland and worldwide.
“I am honored to have been elected president, and I am grateful to my fellow board members for their trust. My special thanks go to Emi Lorincz, whose vision and leadership created the strong foundation on which we stand today. I look forward to continuing this journey with Emi as vice president, as we lead the CVA into its next chapter of growth and impact.” - Jérôme Bailly