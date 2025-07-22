Crypto Valley Journal launches AI sibling portal CVJ.AI

CVJ.AI expands the offering of the Crypto Valley Journal with an independent news portal for digital assets. The new platform uses artificial intelligence to capture relevant market news in real time, categorize it thematically, and present it in a structured manner.

The Crypto Valley Journal has established itself as Switzerland’s leading crypto portal since its launch in 2019. With CVJ.AI, the editorial team expands its information services with a dedicated news portal for digital assets. The new platform uses artificial intelligence to capture relevant market news in real time, categorize it thematically, and present it in a structured manner. CVJ.AI targets an international audience and is currently available in English.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Two portals – two perspectives, one mission

CVJ.CH remains the central hub for those who want to follow and interpret developments in blockchain and digital assets with in-depth understanding. The editorial team stands for independent, high-quality reporting focused on analysis, context, and relevance.

CVJ.AI complements this offering by providing readers with access to up-to-date news – automatically filtered, thematically organized, and continuously updated. Especially for readers who want to stay close to market movements, CVJ.AI offers a data-driven addition to the editorial format.

The two platforms do not compete, but instead form a unified source of information:

CVJ.CH for depth – CVJ.AI for breadth and speed.

Minds Swiss banks and digital assets: insights from the CVJ.CH Summer Soirée Background Paper gold, paper bitcoin: Is there an issue with ETFs? Financial Products Solana Staking ETF Marks Institutional Entry Point Basics Why Bitcoin belongs in your portfolio Minds Swiss banks and digital assets: insights from the CVJ.CH Summer Soirée Background Paper gold, paper bitcoin: Is there an issue with ETFs?

Integration into CVJ.CH and expanded availability

The latest CVJ.AI headlines now appear in the sidebar on the CVJ.CH homepage. This gives readers a direct real-time overview without leaving the familiar editorial environment.

Additional features are in development – including intelligent topic clusters, automatic detection of highly influential events, and AI-powered trend indicators for market sentiment.

Moreover, CVJ.AI content is also available on Telegram (live feed) and X (formerly Twitter). This keeps readers flexibly informed – in-depth on the website or on the go via social channels.

A future-oriented expansion of the CVJ.CH platform

With CVJ.AI, the Crypto Valley Journal expands its role as a leading information platform in the field of blockchain and digital assets – technologically advanced, editorially grounded, and reader-focused.

CVJ.CH remains the place for context, analysis, and evaluation. CVJ.AI opens the door to the world of real-time data – intelligently filtered and presented in a structured way.