Czech National Bank buys USD 1 million in Bitcoin & crypto assets

The Czech National Bank has built a pilot portfolio of Bitcoin and other digital assets worth around 1 million US dollars. The aim of the initiative is to test the entire operational chain - from acquisition to custody, compliance, and risk analysis - under real-world conditions.

The portfolio was acquired through a regulated crypto exchange and consists primarily of Bitcoin, supplemented by stablecoins and a tokenized deposit. The ČNB emphasizes that this is not an official reserve and that no increase is planned. The tests are expected to run for two to three years to assess what role digital assets could play in state financial structures in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Classification and technical details

The project focuses on practically examining the operational processes involved in handling digital assets. This includes custody via multi-signature structures, secure key management, the implementation of internal control mechanisms, as well as stress tests for crisis scenarios. In parallel, the central bank is evaluating AML and KYC processes required to accurately map trading and settlement risks. The ČNB aims to determine whether future digital financial instruments - particularly tokenized securities - can be technically and regulatory integrated into the state apparatus.

The governor of the central bank, Aleš Michl, told Reuters that the financial world is moving toward tokenized assets and that the national currency could be used in digital environments for payments, trading, and government financing in the future. Nevertheless, he stressed that the test run does not imply an immediate change in official reserve policy. The ČNB clearly differentiates between experimental research and strategic asset management.

Meanwhile, in Switzerland, an initiative group under the name Bitcoin-Initiative is advocating for the inclusion of Bitcoin in the SNB’s reserve portfolio. As CVJ.ch reported, co-initiator Luzius Meisser presented at the 117th ordinary general meeting of the SNB on April 28, 2025, the demand to amend the constitution so that Bitcoin - alongside gold - becomes part of Switzerland’s currency reserves.

Significance for central banks and global regulation

The initiative is part of a growing number of pilot programs worldwide in which central banks test crypto and tokenization processes under real conditions. While most monetary authorities remain cautious, the step taken by the Czech Republic shows that even smaller economies are actively examining which infrastructure, security standards, and regulatory guidelines are necessary to integrate digital assets into state systems in the future.

With this pilot project, the ČNB positions itself as one of the first actors in Europe to not only evaluate blockchain-based assets theoretically but also test them in practice. The outcome of the multi-year study could have medium- to long-term implications for whether digital assets - particularly Bitcoin - will appear in official state balance sheets or at least be used within state financial infrastructure.