ECB Accelerates Preparations for Digital Euro

The European Central Bank (ECB) is intensifying its efforts to introduce a digital euro. Recent statements by ECB President Christine Lagarde suggest that preparations are being accelerated to reach a key milestone by October 2025.

The ECB is currently in the preparation phase for the introduction of a digital euro, which began in November 2023 and is set to continue until November 2025. During a press conference on March 6, 2025, Christine Lagarde emphasized that the ECB aims to be ready by October 2025 in terms of completing this phase. However, the actual introduction of the digital euro will depend on further legislative steps within the European Union.

Current developments and timeline

The ECB initiated the preparation phase for the digital euro in October 2023, which will last until November 2025. During this phase, the regulatory framework will be finalized, and providers for the development of the technical infrastructure will be selected. Christine Lagarde stated at the March 6, 2025, press conference that the ECB aims to be ready by October 2025 in terms of completing this preparatory phase. However, this does not mean that the digital euro will be introduced at that time; rather, it signifies that internal preparations will have been completed.

The actual introduction of the digital euro depends on the completion of the legislative process within the European Union. Only after this can the ECB Governing Council decide on issuing the digital euro. Official documents and previous statements from the ECB indicate that a launch of the digital euro is realistically expected no earlier than 2027 or 2028. The acceleration of preparations, therefore, refers to finalizing the regulatory framework, conducting tests, and building the infrastructure rather than an early introduction.

Technical challenges and data protection

A key concern in the development of the digital euro is the protection of user privacy. The ECB emphasizes that data protection has been an integral part of the project from the outset. Efforts are being made to enable both online and offline payments with the digital euro, ensuring that only the payer and the recipient are aware of the personal transaction data. At the same time, effective fraud prevention is crucial for trust in the new digital currency.

Despite promises of data protection, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) like the digital euro carries risks. It could be programmable, meaning that spending could be restricted or tied to specific conditions. Technically, negative interest rates on balances, capital controls, or automatic tax deductions would be feasible. Furthermore, comprehensive transaction monitoring could significantly limit financial privacy. Clear legal safeguards are therefore essential.

Stablecoins instead of CBDCs – The US takes a different approach than Europe

The global development of digital currencies is influencing the dynamics of the digital euro. The ECB hopes that the US President Donald Trump-backed plan for US dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies will accelerate the legislative process for the digital euro.

While the US is establishing regulatory guidelines for privately issued stablecoins through the Stablecoin Executive Order and promoting their integration into the financial system, it has simultaneously imposed a ban on a state-backed CBDC. This highlights the fundamental difference in approach: While the EU is pursuing a state-controlled central bank currency with the digital euro, the US prioritizes a decentralized model with privately organized stablecoins.