European crypto exchange opens office in Switzerland

The European crypto exchange zondacrypto has strengthened its presence in Switzerland by establishing a branch in Crypto Valley and partnering with Incore Bank. Together, the two companies aim to provide regulated and secure cryptocurrency services.

zondacrypto, a fintech company with over 1.35 million users, is now expanding its operations into Switzerland. The new office in Zug's Crypto Valley will introduce a wide range of services to the Swiss market. For over a decade, zondacrypto has operated with a strong regulatory focus, emphasizing security and compliance, according to a media release.

Focus on compliance

Founded in 2014, zondacrypto has built a reputation for regulatory adherence and reliability. The company’s Estonian branch is fully compliant with the EU's forthcoming MiCA regulations, which govern the crypto market. zondacrypto employs rigorous identity verification procedures to prevent illegal activities such as money laundering. The company holds various licenses and SRO memberships in countries including Estonia, Italy, Cyprus, Canada, Switzerland, Slovakia, Poland, and Lithuania.

"From the beginning, our goal was to offer innovative crypto services within the EU that meet the highest regulatory standards and ensure user safety. This approach, rare at the time, gave us a competitive edge and attracted the attention of renowned financial institutions like Incore Bank. Switzerland is a key market for our global expansion strategy." – Przemysław Kral, CEO of zondacrypto

Partnership with Incore Bank

The partnership with Switzerland's Incore Bank, a specialist in traditional and digital asset management services, marks a significant step forward. Traditional financial institutions are increasingly partnering with crypto companies, highlighting the growing relevance of digital assets as a standalone asset class. Founded in 2007, Incore Bank is FINMA-regulated and recognized for its expertise in both traditional and digital assets, as well as its modular service platform.

"We are proud to be the partner of choice for an innovative financial player like zondacrypto. Partnerships like this bridge the gap between the traditional fiat world and the regulated digital asset ecosystem. With its broad range of services, advanced solutions and strong technological expertise, Incore Bank is a true tech bank and one of the most innovative financial institutions in Switzerland." – Mark Dambacher, CEO of Incore Bank

Through this collaboration, zondacrypto customers benefit from:

Custody and trading of digital assets

Access to regulated liquidity pools

An optimized crypto infrastructure tailored for the Swiss market

The partnership with Incore Bank is just the beginning. zondacrypto plans to deepen and expand its collaborations with additional Swiss and international partners to enhance its crypto and financial offerings. This is in line with the company's goal to become a leading regulated crypto platform. The Zug office firmly positions the Swiss office at the heart of the world-renowned Crypto Valley. Memberships in the Swiss Blockchain Federation and the VQF self-regulatory organization further underscore its commitment.