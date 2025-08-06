Gold rush: publicly traded companies are accumulating Ethereum (ETH)

More and more publicly traded companies are investing in Ethereum (ETH) instead of Bitcoin (BTC) - a movement that has recently triggered strong market reactions. Their argument: Ethereum offers active yields while being established enough for institutional purposes.

By the end of July 2025, small firms hold around 966 ETH worth nearly USD 3.5 billion, a massive increase from just under 116 ETH at the end of 2024, according to Reuters. Ethereum is increasingly being seen as an active asset, generating staking yields of around 3-4% annually - a more attractive proposition for institutions compared to Bitcoin's reliance on price appreciation alone.

Between inflation hedge and yield

Ethereum is striking a chord with many corporate executives. While the cryptocurrency has a smaller market cap than Bitcoin, it entices investors with additional earning opportunities through staking. Many liken it to digital oil, as Ethereum powers blockchain applications and offers use cases beyond mere value storage (“digital gold”).

Shares of companies such as BitMine and GameSquare surged following announcements of Ethereum purchases. However, some analysts are cautious: these price movements resemble meme stock trends of past years rather than solid fundamentals. The volatility may deter retail investors and cautious corporate boards.

regulatory uncertainty and accounting issues

Staking and treasury strategies raise complex compliance questions: Should staking rewards be taxed as income? How should locked ETH be recorded on the balance sheet? Does offering staking services trigger custodian requirements?

The trend toward Ethereum investment on corporate balance sheets underscores a shifting institutional mindset toward productive, yield-generating blockchain assets with DeFi applications. Standard Chartered also predicts that Ethereum treasuries could eventually accumulate 10% of the circulating supply.

If the trend continues, Ethereum could increasingly be established as a strategic balance sheet instrument alongside cash and US Treasuries. With a mature staking model, growing DeFi integration, and approved ETFs, ETH is no longer viewed merely as a speculative commodity but as a productive digital asset. This not only strengthens Ethereum’s legitimacy in the institutional sector but also increases pressure on larger corporations to reconsider their crypto strategies - much like the current Bitcoin treasury wave.