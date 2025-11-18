Grayscale prepares to launch a Dogecoin ETF

The market for crypto ETFs is once again undergoing change: with the planned launch of Grayscale’s first Dogecoin ETF and the already commenced trading of VanEck’s Solana fund, the institutional adoption of altcoins is increasingly coming into focus.

Both products broaden the spectrum of regulated investment vehicles for digital assets and signal that altcoin exposure is becoming more integrated into the traditional financial market. The developments also underscore the growing competition among leading issuers strategically positioning themselves in the race for innovative crypto ETFs.

Solana staking product from VanEck live

VanEck has officially launched its Solana ETF (VSOL). The product not only offers direct price exposure to Solana but also includes so-called staking rewards - meaning that investors additionally participate in network earnings. VanEck is also leveraging fee reductions to compete with other providers.

The management fee is waived until 17 February (or until the fund reaches USD 1 billion in assets under management). The launch comes against the backdrop of regulatory easing in the US, which is gradually accelerating the approval of crypto ETF listings.

Significance and implications

In parallel, Grayscale is preparing the conversion of its existing trust for Dogecoin into a spot ETF. The company recently filed an amendment to its S-1 prospectus for listing on the New York Stock Exchange, widely seen as a clear indicator that the regulatory approval processes are making progress. This step would introduce the first Dogecoin ETF with direct holdings exposure in the US - a significant milestone for memecoin investments in an institutional setting. It is also intended to strengthen confidence in altcoin products and set a signal for additional issuers. At the same time, it remains essential for investors to consider the risks associated with such an investment - including liquidity, volatility, and regulatory risks.

Taken together, these developments highlight how the crypto ETF market is becoming increasingly professionalized. The introduction and conversion of products such as Solana funds or a Dogecoin ETF demonstrate that altcoins are establishing their place within traditional financial markets - offering investors new opportunities, but also new requirements.