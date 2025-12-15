Interactive Brokers allows account funding with stablecoins

Interactive Brokers, the US-based brokerage firm, is expanding its payments infrastructure and will soon allow the funding of brokerage accounts using stablecoins. With this move, one of the world’s largest online brokers is opening access to digital dollar tokens as a funding source for securities trading.

Clients of Interactive Brokers will be able to use stablecoins to deposit funds into their accounts. The solution will initially be available in selected markets and to specific client groups and is fully integrated into the broker’s existing compliance and settlement framework.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Stablecoins as a new funding method

With the introduction of stablecoin deposits, Interactive Brokers is responding to growing demand for faster and more efficient payment channels. Stablecoins enable near-instant value transfers, independent of traditional banking hours. According to Bloomberg, Interactive Brokers is maintaining its conservative approach: stablecoins are used exclusively for account funding, not for direct trading as an investment product. Conversion into fiat balances takes place within the broker’s existing infrastructure, ensuring that trading and settlement processes remain unchanged.

Interactive Brokers emphasizes that the offering is fully aligned with regulatory requirements. KYC, AML, and source-of-funds checks also apply to stablecoin deposits. This clearly distinguishes the initiative from unregulated crypto on-ramps. The broker does not position stablecoins as a replacement for bank transfers, but rather as a technological extension of established payment methods. This approach is consistent with the company’s strategy of embracing innovation without altering its traditional brokerage model.

Significance for institutional and active traders

For professional market participants, the new feature can offer tangible operational benefits. Stablecoin deposits shorten the time between capital allocation and investment and reduce friction in cross-border transfers. Global traders and asset managers, in particular, gain more flexible access to liquidity. At the same time, the separation between the digital payment channel and traditional securities trading remains clearly defined.

Interactive Brokers’ move is another signal that stablecoins are increasingly being accepted as payment infrastructure within the traditional financial system. Following banks, payment service providers, and asset managers, major brokers are now also integrating digital dollar tokens into their processes.