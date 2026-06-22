Japanese pension fund plans 1% crypto allocation

A Japanese pension fund is realigning its investment strategy and plans to allocate around 1% of its assets to cryptocurrencies starting in fiscal year 2026. The fund cites protection against currency risk as its explicit motive, not short-term price gains.

Behind the move stands the National Business Corporate Pension Fund, based in Okayama. Specifically, it is a defined-benefit corporate pension that manages the retirement claims of the workforce at roughly 1,200 affiliated small and medium-sized enterprises. Total assets amount to around 21.3 billion yen, or roughly USD 131 million, and the funding ratio exceeds 140%. The decision follows about six years of internal research. Nikkei, a business newspaper, first reported on it. The planned crypto volume comes to around 213 million yen, or roughly USD 1.3 to 1.4 million. However, the fund is not seeking exposure through a direct purchase, but rather through passive multi-asset funds run by an unnamed hedge fund.

Crypto assets as currency protection: the pension fund's strategic rationale

At the center of the decision lies diversification of currency risk rather than a bet on returns. Furthermore, the fund points to the declining role of the US dollar as a reserve currency and sees crypto assets as an instrument that can cushion this shift. Bitcoin shows almost no correlation to the dollar index, which supports the diversification effect. Moreover, the crypto allocation forms part of a newly created 5% tranche for currency diversification, which also includes gold and emerging market currencies. Within this tranche, crypto assets therefore do not stand alone but sit alongside classic hedging instruments against weakness in the fund's own home currency.

Notably, the decision came only after roughly six years of internal preparation. As a result, this points to a strategic rather than opportunistic motivation. Investment director Aiyuu Kiguchi justifies the move with a structural shift in the global currency landscape. The fund thus brings to the foreground an argument that institutional investors have rarely cited openly as a reason for allocation.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Portfolio overhaul from 80% yen to a diversified currency structure

The crypto allocation is part of a broader currency rebalancing. In fiscal year 2025, the fund initially held 80% in yen, 15% in US dollars and 5% in other currencies. For fiscal year 2026, however, the yen share falls to 70%, while developed market currencies are set to make up 10%. The remaining 5% is distributed proportionally across emerging market currencies, gold and crypto assets. As a result, the fund significantly reduces its home currency exposure without touching the equity side of the portfolio. The shift of ten percentage points away from the yen shows that the crypto quota is only one building block of a larger reallocation.

In absolute terms, the planned crypto quota corresponds to around 213 million yen, or roughly USD 1.3 to 1.4 million. Which specific cryptocurrencies the fund holds through the multi-asset funds has not yet been specified. Measured against the global crypto market of around USD 2 trillion, however, this volume carries no direct price impact. The signaling function therefore outweighs the immediate market effect. The solid starting position, with a funding ratio above 140% and an effective equity quota above 30%, gives the fund the room it needs for such steps. A fund with thinner coverage could hardly afford a tranche in a volatile asset.

Cryptocurrencies in a regulatory moment

The allocation falls at the same time into a phase in which Japan is fundamentally reshaping its regulatory framework for crypto assets. On 11 June 2026, the lower house passed a law that reclassifies cryptocurrencies as financial instruments. As a result, oversight shifts from the Payment Services Act to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Consequently, insider-trading bans, stricter disclosure requirements and supervision by the financial regulator FSA take effect. For institutional investors, crypto thus moves closer to the regulatory level of classic securities.

In parallel, a tax reform is planned that would cut the capital gains tax on crypto assets from 55% to 20%. Approval by the upper house, however, is still pending. The law is expected to take effect in 2027 and potentially opens the way for crypto ETFs in Japan. This first creates the structural precondition for further institutional steps. A viable ETF path would ease access precisely for those pension funds that today invest only indirectly through multi-asset vehicles.

The fund's move also fits into a broader institutionalization wave. The megabanks MUFG, Mizuho and SMBC plan a joint stablecoin operation, whose launch is expected in the coming fiscal years. SBI Shinsei Bank, meanwhile, intends to start a crypto rewards program for deposit customers from autumn 2026. These parallel initiatives show that the pension fund's allocation is not an isolated case but fits a pattern of regulatory opening and corporate preparation.

GPIF stays on the sidelines: the limits of the signal

The contrast with the state pension fund GPIF, however, puts the significance into perspective. With around USD 1.5 trillion in assets under management, GPIF ranks among the largest pension funds worldwide, yet it has not added crypto assets to its investment universe so far. In March 2024, the institution merely issued an information request on Bitcoin as an asset class, without deriving an allocation decision from it. The size difference between the two funds therefore makes clear how limited the direct market impact of the move remains. While the National Business Corporate Pension Fund manages assets in the triple-digit million range, GPIF operates on a different order of magnitude.

Against this backdrop, the National Business Corporate Pension Fund remains above all a pioneer with a small balance sheet. Its move is one of the first publicly confirmed crypto allocations by a Japanese corporate pension fund and therefore carries signaling weight. Whether more than an isolated case emerges from it depends on how other corporate pensions interpret the new regulatory situation. Nevertheless, this signal would only become a market factor once significantly larger funds such as GPIF or comparable players followed the example.