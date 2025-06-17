Justin Sun’s Tron aims for IPO

Tron is reportedly planning to go public on the US-based Nasdaq via SRM Entertainment, following months of US investigations – a strategically charged listing for the controversial founder and billionaire Justin Sun.

Tron, the blockchain platform founded by Justin Sun, is preparing a public listing through a reverse merger with Nasdaq-listed company SRM Entertainment. The merger is being facilitated by investment bank Dominari Securities and could bring Tron to the US stock market within weeks. The backdrop is a US tax regulator “moratorium”: investigations against Sun and Tron have been paused, clearing the path for the listing, according to the Financial Times.

Listing despite controversial background

This move comes about four months after US regulators suspended or froze their investigation into Justin Sun. This paves the way for Tron to take control of SRM via reverse merger and then become publicly listed as per tradition. This form of listing offers quicker market access and less complexity compared to a traditional IPO.

It remains unclear what valuation Tron will receive as part of the merger. Behind the deal is Dominari Securities, a boutique investment bank with ties to the Trump family – a detail that adds political controversy given Sun’s previous USD 75 million investment in Trump-aligned projects. Shares of SRM Entertainment surged following the announcement.

Explosive political dimension

Tron's IPO sits in a political grey area: critics, including former Congressman Sean Casten, point to parallels between Sun’s past donations to Trump-aligned groups and the current listing. The halted investigations and the regulatory “pause” in favor of the listing raise questions about the independence of US authorities and possible political influence – making the listing noteworthy not only from a financial but also a legal-political perspective.

If the listing proceeds as planned, it would mark another major step by traditional capital markets into the Web3 space. Tron would stand alongside crypto startups like Coinbase and Kraken, which also chose to go public. However, Tron and founder Justin Sun remain far more controversial due to a lack of transparency in their history.