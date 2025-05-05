Maldives launch 9 billion USD blockchain hub

The Maldives have announced an ambitious project to diversify their economy and position themselves as a global hub for digital financial services. A financial free zone for blockchain and cryptocurrencies is set to attract foreign capital.

With a planned investment of 9 billion USD by Dubai-based MBS Global Investments, the Maldives International Financial Centre is to be built in the capital city, Malé. The project surpasses the country’s annual GDP of approximately 7 billion USD and aims to reduce reliance on tourism and fishing, according to the Financial Times.

Blockchain over beaches: the Maldives bet on new technologies

The planned financial centre will cover 830,000 square metres, accommodate 6,500 residents, and create up to 16,000 jobs. The Maldivian government expects the blockchain and digital asset free zone to triple the country’s GDP within four years and generate over 1 billion USD in annual revenue starting from the fifth year. The project will be financed through a combination of equity and debt, with commitments of 4 to 5 billion USD already secured.

MBS Global Investments, acting as the family office of Sheikh Nayef Bin Eid Al Thani, brings extensive experience in funding large-scale developments. The investment firm aims to support the project through a consortium of family offices and high-net-worth individuals.

A multi-billion-dollar project with geopolitical potential

To support this initiative, President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu established the Maldives International Financial Services Authority (MIFSA) in January 2024. This authority is tasked with creating a robust legal framework for both onshore and offshore financial services and fostering the development of the country's financial sector. The announcement comes just months after India provided a 760 million USD bailout to help the Maldives avert a potential sovereign default.

Despite political stability and a strategic location, the Maldives face the challenge of competing with established offshore financial centres such as Dubai and Mauritius. The success of this project will largely depend on how effectively the country can attract international investors and create a competitive regulatory environment.