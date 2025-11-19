Nayib Bukele strengthens El Salvador’s Bitcoin strategy

Nayib Bukele and the government of El Salvador have once again invested around USD 100 million in Bitcoin amid a sharp downturn in the crypto markets. This move strengthens the country’s role as a pioneer in state-level Bitcoin reserves.

El Salvador has increased its Bitcoin holdings to around 7'474 Bitcoin (BTC), equivalent to more than USD 680 million. The purchase took place when the Bitcoin price fell below the USD 90'000 mark - a sign that the country deliberately “bought the dip” to expand its existing position. At the same time, the move raises questions regarding agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as previous arrangements had at least partially restricted public Bitcoin purchases by the state.

Strategic purchase in a downturn

The timing of the purchase is noteworthy. While the market was weakening and Bitcoin temporarily plunged, El Salvador stepped in - a clear commitment to the cryptocurrency despite widespread market uncertainty. According to Bloomberg, approximately 1'000 to 1'100 Bitcoin were acquired.

With this, the government not only underscores its commitment to digital assets but also sends a broader signal: digital assets have long become part of strategic reserve concepts. At the same time, the purchase remains a risk - Bitcoin’s volatility can have significant effects on national budgets, especially in a country with limited fiscal capacity.

IMF restrictions

Although the step further legitimizes the role of Bitcoin in the public sector, it does not come without controversy. An agreement with the International Monetary Fund includes clear conditions regarding Bitcoin exposure for public entities, raising questions about how this purchase will be interpreted.

Moreover, the reliance on a highly volatile asset remains a challenge. In the event of another price crash, fiscal risks could emerge. Ultimately, it becomes clear that El Salvador continues to experiment: the state is using Bitcoin not only as a speculative asset but as part of its national reserve policy. For investors, this is a clear signal that cryptocurrencies are increasingly integrated into state strategies beyond private speculation. How this approach will affect macroeconomic stability in the long term will become evident in the coming years.