New Hampshire launches Bitcoin-backed municipal bond worth USD 100 million

The US state of New Hampshire has taken a pioneering step at the intersection of traditional financial markets and cryptocurrencies by approving a USD 100 million municipal bond secured by Bitcoin.

New Hampshire has approved the issuance of a so-called “conduit revenue bond” worth USD 100 million, in which companies can post cryptocurrencies as collateral while the state acts solely as a pass-through entity. The bond requires that the Bitcoin collateral be significantly over-collateralized – meaning the deposited Bitcoin must hold a value well above the bond’s nominal amount. If the collateral falls below a defined threshold (reports indicate around 130% coverage), an automatic liquidation is triggered.

First municipal bond backed by Bitcoin

The approved bond introduces a new form of financing: instead of a typical state-guaranteed bond, this structure involves a privately funded loan secured by Bitcoin, while the state – through the New Hampshire Business Finance Authority (BFA) – acts as the approving and supervising body. This setup allows companies to raise capital without having to sell Bitcoin – the cryptocurrency remains on their balance sheet and serves as collateral.

For the municipal bond market, this is unprecedented, as cryptocurrencies have so far rarely been used systematically as collateral for public financial instruments. At the same time, the significant over-collateralization is a key feature for risk management: if Bitcoin’s value drops, the liquidation mechanism takes effect.

Implications and risks

With this step, New Hampshire is sending a clear signal. Digital assets are no longer traded solely in private markets but could become an integral part of public financing in the future. Other states and municipalities may follow this model. However, the risks remain considerable: Bitcoin’s volatility is still high, and the success of such structures depends heavily on governance, custody, and regulatory frameworks.

A substantial price drop could create challenges despite over-collateralization. It also remains unclear how rating agencies will assess such Bitcoin-backed bonds – a relevant factor for institutional investors. Overall, this initiative represents an innovative bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial instruments, combining significant opportunities with equally significant risks.