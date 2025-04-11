SEC approves options on spot Ethereum ETFs

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) officially approved options trading on several spot Ethereum ETFs on April 9, 2025. This move could significantly boost demand for Ethereum as an asset class and marks another milestone on the path toward institutional adoption.

With the approval of options on Ether ETFs such as BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust and the Grayscale Ethereum Trust, professional investors gain new tools for hedging and speculation. The decision comes amid a generally more crypto-friendly policy in the US under President Trump.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Options expand the Ethereum investment landscape

The SEC has authorized the launch of options contracts for a range of spot Ethereum ETFs, according to X. The approved products include the iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA), the Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW), the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE), and the new Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH).

Options contracts allow investors to buy or sell the underlying asset-Ethereum in this case-at a predetermined price. This enables both hedging strategies against price volatility and speculative positioning. The approval is seen as another step toward market maturity and professional trading of Ethereum products.

Regulatory tailwinds and institutional opening

Since the shift in power in Washington, a clear change in crypto regulation has emerged. Under new leadership, the SEC has dropped several proceedings against major crypto firms and is seeking dialogue with the industry. At the same time, initiatives to promote stablecoins and legally structure the US crypto market have been advanced.

With the approval of spot-market Ethereum ETFs and now the related options, Ethereum is moving closer to becoming a fully integrated investment vehicle in the US financial system.